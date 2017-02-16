Feb 16, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Ghelamco Arena
Gent
1-0
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Perbet (59')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Walker (54'), Alli (73')

Moussa Sissoko: 'Tottenham Hotspur will come back stronger'

Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur winger Moussa Sissoko insists that his side will bounce back from their successive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Gent.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, February 17, 2017 at 13:45 UK

Tottenham Hotspur winger Moussa Sissoko has insisted that his side will bounce back from their successive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Gent.

Spurs saw their 11-match unbeaten streak ended by Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday before slumping to a 1-0 loss away to Gent in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday evening.

Sissoko acknowledged that his side were not at their best in Belgium, but backed the players to respond when they take on Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday before welcoming Gent to Wembley for the return leg.

"We won seven games in a row so it was a good performance. Everyone knows how we play and they try to give 100% against Tottenham. We saw it against Gent - it was a hard game and they won but like I said it's only the first battle, we have another one soon so we have to do everything to get through to the next round," he told reporters.

"Every team we play has a different style but we have a philosophy of how to play. Sometimes it's working, sometimes it is a little bit harder, like against Gent. We still keep going in that way because that is how we work and how we did well in the past. It's just a bad moment but we will come back stronger. It wasn't an easy game. We knew it wouldn't be.

"They played well, showed some character and fight. They tried to play and build from the back. We tried everything but they were aggressive and compact so it wasn't easy. They scored the first goal and we tried everything for 1-1 but we couldn't score. We lost and we are all disappointed but we play them again next week and we will do everything to win the game.

"Can we still win something? Of course. This team we have a lot of quality. It's true, the last game we maybe didn't play as we did in the past but every season, any team can sometimes have a bad moment. We lost two games in a row. We now play Fulham on Sunday in the cup so we need to do everything to win the game, as against Gent."

Spurs have never lost three consecutive matches under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Spurs confidence has dipped'
>
View our homepages for Moussa Sissoko, Mauricio Pochettino, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
Moussa Sissoko: 'Tottenham Hotspur will come back stronger'
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur slip to Europa League defeat against Gent
Pochettino to rotate squad in FA CupEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upPochettino: 'Spurs confidence has dipped'Eric Dier: 'We didn't deserve to win'AC Milan 'lining up move for Sissoko'
Redknapp: 'Alli worth more than Pogba'Team News: Eriksen, Son drop out for SpursSpurs winger Oduwa joins Olimpija LjubljanaPochettino plays down Barca speculationDanny Rose 'turned down China bid'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Gent News
Moussa Sissoko in action for Tottenham Hotspur on September 17, 2016
Moussa Sissoko: 'Tottenham Hotspur will come back stronger'
 Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Live Commentary: Gent 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur slip to Europa League defeat against Gent
EL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upPochettino: 'Spurs confidence has dipped'Eric Dier: 'We didn't deserve to win'Team News: Eriksen, Son drop out for SpursMan United draw Saint-Etienne in Europa
Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress throughEuropa League roundup: Trio maintain perfect recordsEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsNewcastle complete signing of Matz SelsBoro enter Laurent Depoitre running?
> Gent Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version