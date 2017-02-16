Tottenham Hotspur winger Moussa Sissoko insists that his side will bounce back from their successive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Gent.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Moussa Sissoko has insisted that his side will bounce back from their successive defeats at the hands of Liverpool and Gent.

Spurs saw their 11-match unbeaten streak ended by Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday before slumping to a 1-0 loss away to Gent in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 clash on Thursday evening.

Sissoko acknowledged that his side were not at their best in Belgium, but backed the players to respond when they take on Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday before welcoming Gent to Wembley for the return leg.

"We won seven games in a row so it was a good performance. Everyone knows how we play and they try to give 100% against Tottenham. We saw it against Gent - it was a hard game and they won but like I said it's only the first battle, we have another one soon so we have to do everything to get through to the next round," he told reporters.

"Every team we play has a different style but we have a philosophy of how to play. Sometimes it's working, sometimes it is a little bit harder, like against Gent. We still keep going in that way because that is how we work and how we did well in the past. It's just a bad moment but we will come back stronger. It wasn't an easy game. We knew it wouldn't be.

"They played well, showed some character and fight. They tried to play and build from the back. We tried everything but they were aggressive and compact so it wasn't easy. They scored the first goal and we tried everything for 1-1 but we couldn't score. We lost and we are all disappointed but we play them again next week and we will do everything to win the game.

"Can we still win something? Of course. This team we have a lot of quality. It's true, the last game we maybe didn't play as we did in the past but every season, any team can sometimes have a bad moment. We lost two games in a row. We now play Fulham on Sunday in the cup so we need to do everything to win the game, as against Gent."

Spurs have never lost three consecutive matches under Mauricio Pochettino.