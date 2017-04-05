Apr 5, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
1-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur
Routledge (11')
Ayew (17')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Alli (88'), Son (92'), Eriksen (94')
Dier (78')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham Hotspur are fighting again this season'

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino declares Tottenham Hotspur to be "fighting again" this season following their dramatic 3-1 win at Swansea City on Wednesday night.
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 23:22 UK

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed his "fighting" Tottenham Hotspur team after a dramatic 3-1 win over Swansea City in Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 11th minute through Wayne Routledge before keeping their opponents at bay for the majority of the game, courtesy of a well-marshalled defence and Spurs' own toothlessness in the final third.

However, Tottenham's perseverance paid off when Dele Alli equalised in the 88th minute, before scoring twice in stoppage time through Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen.

Pochettino told BBC Sport after the game: "We started the game well and created chances in the first few minutes. We maybe felt that the game was going to be easy. They started to play in a low tempo. When we conceded we realised we needed to improve our level.

"It is crazy how the goals came in the last few minutes but we pushed and we created chances to win. Today was a difficult game and the team showed big character. The most important thing is the badge. When you play for Tottenham it is not about the names, it is about the team. This season we are showing that we are a team.

"I don't care what people say or what people think of the history of the club. This season we are fighting again. We are in a good way."

The result keeps Spurs seven points behind Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on the same night.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on February 11, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
 