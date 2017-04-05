Mauricio Pochettino declares Tottenham Hotspur to be "fighting again" this season following their dramatic 3-1 win at Swansea City on Wednesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed his "fighting" Tottenham Hotspur team after a dramatic 3-1 win over Swansea City in Wednesday's Premier League clash at the Liberty Stadium.

The hosts took the lead in the 11th minute through Wayne Routledge before keeping their opponents at bay for the majority of the game, courtesy of a well-marshalled defence and Spurs' own toothlessness in the final third.

However, Tottenham's perseverance paid off when Dele Alli equalised in the 88th minute, before scoring twice in stoppage time through Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen.

Pochettino told BBC Sport after the game: "We started the game well and created chances in the first few minutes. We maybe felt that the game was going to be easy. They started to play in a low tempo. When we conceded we realised we needed to improve our level.

"It is crazy how the goals came in the last few minutes but we pushed and we created chances to win. Today was a difficult game and the team showed big character. The most important thing is the badge. When you play for Tottenham it is not about the names, it is about the team. This season we are showing that we are a team.

"I don't care what people say or what people think of the history of the club. This season we are fighting again. We are in a good way."

The result keeps Spurs seven points behind Chelsea, who beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on the same night.