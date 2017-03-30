Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino vows to support Erik Lamela throughout his recovery from a hip injury after seeing his season come to a premature end.

Lamela has been sidelined since October 25 with an injury that was not initially thought to be a major problem, but will now require surgery.

The 25-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of the season as a result, and Pochettino has vowed to help him on his comeback trail.

"We were very conservative but it was impossible for him to fix the problem," he told reporters.

"Now it's important to give all the support, all the love. Now it is not the player, it is the person - the human being is important now."

Lamela managed just nine Premier League appearances before being sidelined.