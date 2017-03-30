General view of White Hart Lane

Mauricio Pochettino offers support to injured Erik Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino vows to support Erik Lamela throughout his recovery from a hip injury after seeing his season come to a premature end.
Thursday, March 30, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has stressed the importance of supporting Erik Lamela throughout his recovery from a persistent hip injury.

Lamela has been sidelined since October 25 with an injury that was not initially thought to be a major problem, but will now require surgery.

The 25-year-old is expected to miss the remainder of the season as a result, and Pochettino has vowed to help him on his comeback trail.

"We were very conservative but it was impossible for him to fix the problem," he told reporters.

"Now it's important to give all the support, all the love. Now it is not the player, it is the person - the human being is important now."

Lamela managed just nine Premier League appearances before being sidelined.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
