Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Dele Alli should have been included in the shortlist for the PFA Player of the Year award.

For the second successive season, Alli was included in the PFA Young Player of the Year category, but the 21-year-old missed out on the main list to the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

When questioned on the England international's absence, Pochettino admitted that he was surprised that Alli was not shortlisted for the main award.

"I think maybe, yes. Maybe agree with you. I think yes. He is showing a great performance every week in every game. He has improved a lot from last season, I think he is a better player, showing better stats and in my opinion he deserves it," Pochettino told reporters.

"Always the people want to see again in the second season if he can confirm all he showed last season and he not only confirmed that but improved all the aspects of his game.

"That means he is clever, intelligent, potential to improve and learn and today he has shown he is one of the best players in the Premier League."

Former MK Dons midfielder Alli has scored 16 goals and registered five assists in 30 Premier League appearances for Spurs during the 2016-17 campaign.