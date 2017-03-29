General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy: 'Tottenham Hotspur could delay White Hart Lane exit'

A general view inside White Hart Lane prior to the Europa League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Fiorentina on February 25, 2016
© Getty Images
Chairman Daniel Levy says that Tottenham Hotspur are awaiting "greater certainty" on the completion date of their new ground before deciding where to play next season.
Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has revealed that a decision is yet to be made over whether the club will continue playing at White Hart Lane next season.

The 2016-17 campaign was expected to be the Lilywhites' last at their 118-year-old home, before moving to Wembley Stadium for a season and then to their newly-built venue the following year.

Tottenham have been given permission to play up to 27 matches in front of a full 90,000-capacity crowd at the national stadium next term, but Levy is seeking further clarity over the expected completion date of the club's new home, which is still in the early stages of construction.

"We continue to focus on ensuring that the future of the club is protected at all times and therefore, whilst everyone is eager to know if this is our last season at the Lane, we shall only make the decision to decommission our historic White Hart Lane when we have greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium," he said in a statement.

Tottenham have until Friday to activate an option on Wembley after seeing their application approved by Brent Council last week.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
