Sep 9, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Goodison Park
Attendance: 38,835
Everton
0-3
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Williams (5'), Gueye (57'), Rooney (88')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Kane (28', 46'), Eriksen (42')
Alderweireld (13')

Michael Keane eyes quick response to Tottenham Hotspur defeat

Everton defender Michael Keane in action during his side's Europa League qualifier with Hajduk Split
© Offside
Everton defender Michael Keane challenges his side to bounce back quickly from their 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 22:31 UK

Everton defender Michael Keane has challenged his side to come up with a quick response to their 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Toffees were well beaten by last season's runners-up at Goodison Park as a brace from Harry Kane either side of a Christian Eriksen strike made it back-to-back defeats for Ronald Koeman's men.

Everton will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they take on Atalanta in their opening Europa League group game on Thursday, and Keane is pleased to have another match come around so quickly.

"Yes, thankfully we have Europe. We need to get this game behind us and the best way to do it is to play another one," he told reporters.

"I can't wait to play Thursday personally and get another chance to put things right. We're into the group stage, which is big for us. But we've also got to put Tottenham behind us quickly and move on the next few days. I'm sure the lads will be raring to go to try and get the win."

Everton sit 16th in the Premier League table having picked up four points from their opening four games.

For some reason Ronald Koeman applauds after the Premier League game between Liverpool and Everton on April 1, 2017
Your Comments
