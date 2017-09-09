Everton defender Michael Keane challenges his side to bounce back quickly from their 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.

Everton defender Michael Keane has challenged his side to come up with a quick response to their 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The Toffees were well beaten by last season's runners-up at Goodison Park as a brace from Harry Kane either side of a Christian Eriksen strike made it back-to-back defeats for Ronald Koeman's men.

Everton will have a chance to get back to winning ways when they take on Atalanta in their opening Europa League group game on Thursday, and Keane is pleased to have another match come around so quickly.

"Yes, thankfully we have Europe. We need to get this game behind us and the best way to do it is to play another one," he told reporters.

"I can't wait to play Thursday personally and get another chance to put things right. We're into the group stage, which is big for us. But we've also got to put Tottenham behind us quickly and move on the next few days. I'm sure the lads will be raring to go to try and get the win."

Everton sit 16th in the Premier League table having picked up four points from their opening four games.