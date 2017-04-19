Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane says that he is keen to retain the Golden Boot with six Premier League games remaining.

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has admitted that part of his focus is on retaining the Premier League Golden Boot.

The England international ended last season as the division's top scorer with 25 goals, but he is five short of that total and four adrift of current leader Romelu Lukaku.

The Everton forward moved to the top of the scoring charts while Kane was nursing an ankle injury, but after netting in his first start since returning to fitness, Kane is hot on his opponent's heels.

"As a striker you want to be top scorer in the league, no doubt about it," the Daily Mail quotes Kane as saying.

"I left a couple out there I probably should have scored, Lukaku has been doing well and it's a good competition but the main thing is we're winning games. I've a little eye on the run-in and if I can get a few more, we'll see what happens."

The Premier League will take a back seat for Spurs this weekend as they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.