General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has one eye on Premier League Golden Boot

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane says that he is keen to retain the Golden Boot with six Premier League games remaining.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 19:07 UK

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has admitted that part of his focus is on retaining the Premier League Golden Boot.

The England international ended last season as the division's top scorer with 25 goals, but he is five short of that total and four adrift of current leader Romelu Lukaku.

The Everton forward moved to the top of the scoring charts while Kane was nursing an ankle injury, but after netting in his first start since returning to fitness, Kane is hot on his opponent's heels.

"As a striker you want to be top scorer in the league, no doubt about it," the Daily Mail quotes Kane as saying.

"I left a couple out there I probably should have scored, Lukaku has been doing well and it's a good competition but the main thing is we're winning games. I've a little eye on the run-in and if I can get a few more, we'll see what happens."

The Premier League will take a back seat for Spurs this weekend as they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Tables
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 