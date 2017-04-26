Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane describes his side's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night as "perfect".

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested that his team always maintained belief that they would edge out Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The North Londoners required a late strike from Christian Eriksen to secure a 1-0 victory over the Eagles at Selhurst Park, and the result keeps the club within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The 23-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's unbelievable. It's a tough place to come. We had to keep going and keep fighting.

"We knew we had to bounce back after the weekend. We knew if we dug deep we'd get the goal. It was the perfect win."

Spurs are next in action when they host rivals Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Sunday.