Apr 26, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Attendance: 25,596
Crystal Palace
0-1
SpursTottenham Hotspur

Ward (66'), Milivojevic (79'), Zaha (93')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Eriksen (78')
Wanyama (26'), Walker (47'), Kane (60')

Harry Kane: 'Crystal Palace win was perfect'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane describes his side's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday night as "perfect".
Last Updated: Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 11:11 UK

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has suggested that his team always maintained belief that they would edge out Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

The North Londoners required a late strike from Christian Eriksen to secure a 1-0 victory over the Eagles at Selhurst Park, and the result keeps the club within four points of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The 23-year-old told Sky Sports News: "It's unbelievable. It's a tough place to come. We had to keep going and keep fighting.

"We knew we had to bounce back after the weekend. We knew if we dug deep we'd get the goal. It was the perfect win."

Spurs are next in action when they host rivals Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Pochettino hails "unbelievable" Spurs resolve
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea33253569294078
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs33228369224774
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Arsenal32186864402460
7Everton341610860372358
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton32117143944-540
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace34115184654-838
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester33107164154-1337
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough34512172443-1927
20Sunderland3356222659-3321
> Full Version
 