Christian Eriksen believes Tottenham Hotspur have shown their credentials as Premier League title contenders with their 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Christian Eriksen has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have shown their credentials as Premier League title contenders with their win at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles kept Spurs at bay for the majority of Wednesday's encounter but Eriksen's long-range strike with 12 minutes left was enough to seal a 1-0 win.

The result kept Mauricio Pochettino's side just four points behind table-topping Chelsea, and the Danish attacker insists that Spurs will "keep going" in the race for the title.

"Yes, it was a very big goal. We showed we're still in it," Eriksen told Sky Sports News.

"We have to focus on ourselves, and of course Chelsea have to lose some points, but that was our chance to keep going and we took it.

"That result gives us a confidence boost for the last five games. We have to keep going, focus on ourselves and see where it ends."

Up next for Tottenham is the North London derby against Arsenal at White Hart Lane on Sunday.