Dele Alli admits that he "does not feel comfortable" playing alongside Harry Kane in attack and instead prefers a slightly deeper advanced midfield role.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has stressed that central midfield remains the position for him, despite recently being given licence to play further up the field.

The England international is in the running for the PFA Young Player of the Year award after another impressive campaign, playing a part in 21 Premier League goals.

Alli has particularly stood out in the Lilywhites' 3-4-2-1 formation, often intertwining with Harry Kane up top, but the 21-year-old sees himself more as a Steven Gerrard type rather than a forward in the making.

"I'm definitely a midfielder," he told Sky Sports News. "When I start playing up top where H (Kane) plays I don't feel comfortable.

"I grew up watching Steven Gerrard a lot and he was a number eight so I'd like to play there but when competition is like it is you play anywhere the manager wants you to. And I can't complain, I'm really am happy where I'm playing.

"The formation we were playing with three at the back gave me a bit more freedom and the chance to get more goals. Sometimes I have to make runs to get in behind H and give him a bit more room to get shots off and stuff like that. But, as I say, I'm definitely a midfielder."

Alli has found the net 20 times for Spurs in all competitions this term, compared to 11 in his breakthrough campaign last time out.