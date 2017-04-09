General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Dele Alli: 'Tottenham Hotspur's rivals will be running scared'

Dele Alli celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Dele Alli hails Tottenham Hotspur's latest "fantastic performance" and believes that the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United will fear visiting White Hart Lane.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 10:54 UK

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has claimed that his side's "unreal" run of home form will leave upcoming opponents fearing their trip to White Hart Lane.

The Lilywhites cruised to a 4-0 victory over Watford in North London on Saturday afternoon to make it 11 league wins on the bounce at home - their best such sequence of results since 1987.

Spurs have found the net 39 times in 16 games on their own patch in 2016-17, which Alli - the scorer of the opener against Watford - believes is another reason why visiting teams to N17 will be running scared.

"It was a fantastic performance by all the boys but I don't just mean the players on the pitch," he told the club's official website. "All the staff and the crowd today were fantastic - they really drove us on and gave us belief.

"People are going to be scared to come here. It's been unreal here. The fans are great and get behind us. They spur us on that extra bit."

Tottenham, who are expected to push ahead with plans to leave White Hart Lane at the end of the current campaign, face Bournemouth, Arsenal and Manchester United in their remaining fixtures there.

Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
