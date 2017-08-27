Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is confident that his side will be able to make Wembley a "fortress" despite their recent poor record at the stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has played down his side's struggles at Wembley following their 1-1 draw against Burnley on Sunday.

Spurs went through the entire 2016-17 campaign unbeaten at White Hart Lane, but since making Wembley their temporary home for the current season they have been beaten by Chelsea and drawn with Burnley.

Having also struggled at the ground in Europe last term, Spurs have now won just one of their last 11 outings at the national stadium, but Alli is confident that they will be able to make it a "fortress" sooner rather than later.

"Obviously it a different set of fans [with England and Tottenham], but both sets of fans are fantastic. I don't think it is too much different. Playing for England, your country, is different to playing for your club, because you're with them players all the time and you're with the team all the time, a lot more at your club," he told reporters.

"I think both teams, for Tottenham and for England, we need to make the place a fortress, we need to do as well as we can. I think at Tottenham and England we have been playing very well, but more so at Tottenham the results haven't quite been going our way yet but I think there's no need to worry. I think if we were playing poorly, then it would be something to worry about.

"But we're playing very well, there's just a few things we need to tighten up on and we've been punished for a few, small errors and switching off at the wrong times in the later stages of the game. It is important that we work on that and keep improving, but I think the results will be coming soon."

Alli is part of the England squad that will face Malta on Friday before returning to Wembley to take on Slovakia.