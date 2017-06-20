Report: Erik Lamela to miss start of next season

A report claims that Erik Lamela could potentially be out of action until the winter, taking his time on the sidelines with a hip injury to a full calendar year.
Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Erik Lamela has suffered a further setback on his return from a long-term injury and is expected to miss the start of next season.

The 25-year-old has not featured for the Lilywhites since last October, making just nine Premier League appearances during the 2016-17 campaign.

Lamela underwent further surgery a month ago in an attempt to be fit in time for the start of the new campaign, but Sky Sports News reports that he is still potentially a few months from a comeback.

It is claimed that the Argentina international may be absent until the winter, taking his time on the sidelines to a full calendar year.

Lamela, who last featured in the EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool, joins Danny Rose as Tottenham's long-term absentees.

