Tottenham Hotspur announce Erik Lamela has undergone another hip operation

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
© SilverHub
Tottenham Hotspur announce that Erik Lamela has undergone another hip operation.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 12:33 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Erik Lamela has gone under the knife again on his hip problem.

The 25-year-old has made just nine appearances in the Premier League this season and has not taken to the field since October because of his injury woes.

Lamela had surgery on his left hip last month, and now a procedure has been carried out on his right hip, but the club have insisted that his recovery time will not be affected.

On Twitter, the club wrote: "@ErikLamela has undergone a planned procedure to his right hip. Erik recently had an operation on his left hip and the latest surgery will not affect the overall recovery period.

"Erik will continue to be monitored by our medical team ahead of returning to action next season."

Lamela's last appearance was in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Read Next:
Danny Rose undergoes knee surgery
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Erik Lamela, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'I am staying at Tottenham Hotspur'
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Danny Rose undergoes knee surgery
 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Harry Kane confident Tottenham Hotspur will not struggle like West Ham United
Pochettino calls for positive finishChelsea to battle Man City for Walker?Lamela undergoes another hip operationDele Alli: 'I can't predict my future'Everton, Tottenham interested in Gray?
Inter in talks with Spurs over Pochettino?Palace draw up new deal for Zaha?Blind: 'Tottenham were dominant team'Rooney: 'We could have done better'Mourinho walks out of post-match interview
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton36129154147-645
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 