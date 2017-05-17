Tottenham Hotspur announce that Erik Lamela has undergone another hip operation.

Tottenham Hotspur have announced that Erik Lamela has gone under the knife again on his hip problem.

The 25-year-old has made just nine appearances in the Premier League this season and has not taken to the field since October because of his injury woes.

Lamela had surgery on his left hip last month, and now a procedure has been carried out on his right hip, but the club have insisted that his recovery time will not be affected.

On Twitter, the club wrote: "@ErikLamela has undergone a planned procedure to his right hip. Erik recently had an operation on his left hip and the latest surgery will not affect the overall recovery period.

"Erik will continue to be monitored by our medical team ahead of returning to action next season."

Lamela's last appearance was in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup.