Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is "very disappointed" with his side's Europa League exit at the hands of Gent.

Spurs looked on course to overturn the one-goal first-leg deficit when Christian Eriksen gave them an early lead at Wembley this evening, but a subsequent Harry Kane own goal and Dele Alli red card scuppered their chances.

Victor Wanyama gave the hosts hope shortly after the hour mark, but Gent's second away goal sealed their fate as they went crashing out 3-2 on aggregate at the last-32 stage.

"I am very disappointed. Once again we were excited to play today in front of our fans. We started well and scored. The tie was open but we conceded a goal in one action in the first half. After that it was complicated," he told BT Sport.

"I was very proud. We were brave and created chances and scored the second but could not get another. In the second half we played with energy."

Pochettino's side have now lost three of their last four matches in all competitions.