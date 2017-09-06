Former Gillingham midfielder Josh Wright is in talks with Southend United over a move to the Shrimpers, according to a report.

Free agent Josh Wright is reportedly in talks with Southend United over a move to the Shrimpers.

The 27-year-old scored 14 times for Gillingham last season, but was released by the Gills last week after a falling-out with head coach Ady Pennock.

Wright's roots are in Essex, and Southend boss Phil Brown recently confirmed that he is in the hunt for the midfielder, who has also represented Charlton Athletic, Scunthorpe United, Millwall and Leyton Orient during a well-travelled career.

According to the Southend Echo, Wright met with Brown to discuss a move earlier this week, and the experienced manager is confident of bringing the goalscoring midfielder to Roots Hall.

Former England international Kieran Richardson is also currently on trial at Southend as the League One club look to boost their squad for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign.