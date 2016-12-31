Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Southampton decide against appealing Nathan Redmond dismissal

Nathan Redmond leaps like a leopard during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Claude Puel reveals that he will not contest the red card shown to Nathan Redmond in the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, ruling him out of the visit of West Brom.
Southampton will be without winger Nathan Redmond for their Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion after taking the decision not to appeal his controversial red card against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 22-year-old was sent off just short of the hour mark in the Saints' eventual 4-1 defeat after initially pulling back on Dele Alli outside the box and then inadvertently tripping him over inside.

Referee Mike Dean felt that Redmond deliberately stopped a goalscoring opportunity, however, and therefore reached into his back pocket as well as pointing to the spot for a penalty that Harry Kane would miss.

Puel felt after the match that the officials got the big call wrong at a pivotal moment in the match but, speaking on Thursday afternoon ahead of the New Year's Eve visit of West Brom, the Frenchman told reporters: "I stay with my first view - it was just two players trying to fight to win the ball.

"I think it's difficult to accept this red card. But it's finished now. It's important to look forward and think about the game against West Brom. We cannot go back.

"West Brom are a strong team - but different to Tottenham. They are difficult to play against because they like to defend together in a low block. But if we want to have any ambition it's important to win this game and have the ability to adapt against any opponent."

Virgil van Dijk had edged Southampton ahead against Spurs just 69 seconds into the game, before Alli struck twice either side of goals from Son Heung-min and Kane.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
