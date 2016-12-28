Dec 28, 2016 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,853
Southampton
1-4
SpursTottenham Hotspur
van Dijk (2')
Long (91')
Redmond (57')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Alli (19', 87'), Kane (52'), Heung-min (85')
Dembele (15'), Walker (55'), Rose (60'), Vertonghen (91')

Claude Puel: 'Nathan Redmond dismissal changed the game'

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel says that the red card to Nathan Redmond 'ended the game' for his side as they lost 4-1 to Tottenham Hotspur.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 29, 2016 at 10:18 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has claimed that it was "too difficult" for his side to recover from the sending-off of Nathan Redmond against Tottenham Hotspur.

At 2-1 down, Redmond was dismissed for a foul on Dele Alli inside the penalty area and although Harry Kane missed the resulting spot kick, Spurs would eventually ease to a 4-1 success.

Despite criticism of the call made by Mike Dean, the referee's decision to hand out a red card was correct as Redmond failed to make an attempt to win the ball, and Puel admitted that it gave their opponents the chance to see out the fixture.

The 55-year-old is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "With the red card it was too difficult to come back and we conceded another two goals. The red card is the end of the game for us.

"The two players went for the ball, I don't know I didn't see the action. This gave Spurs the opportunity to win the game."

Southampton remain in eighth position in the Premier League table.

Mauricio Pochettino applauds after the Premier League game between Stoke City and Tottenham Hotspur on April 18, 2016
Read Next:
Pochettino impressed by Spurs' resolve
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Nathan Redmond, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Mike Dean, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Eric 'razor' Dier congratulates Dele Alli during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur recover to cruise past 10-man Southampton
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Claude Puel: 'Nathan Redmond dismissal changed the game'
Team News: Sissoko recalled to Spurs starting lineupPochettino: 'Saints fans cared about me'Romeu: 'I could not turn down Barca'Southampton increase Van Dijk valuation?Van Dijk keen to play at "highest level"
Alderweireld fit for Southampton clashClaude Puel: 'No need to sell Van Dijk'Report: City prepare £50m Van Dijk offerReport: Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exitSouthampton 'set £45m Van Dijk price'
> Southampton Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton186661820-224
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version