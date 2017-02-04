Claude Puel admits that he is unsure how long it will be before Sofiane Boufal recovers from an ankle injury sustained against West Ham United.

Southampton boss Claude Puel has suggested that winger Sofiane Boufal faces a race against time to be fit for the EFL Cup final against Manchester United.

The Saints' club record signing limped off in the second half of Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to West Ham United and was replaced by Shane Long.

Puel admits that he does not know how long Boufal is expected to be out, but adds that it would be a blow to him should he be without the 23-year-old for a prolonged period of time.

"It's an ankle injury [that Boufal sustained] and we will see how long he stays out," the Frenchman told Sky Sports News. "I don't know for the moment.

"I hope it's not important, we will see but I hope it's not a bad injury because he's a talented player who can give a good solution and had a good relationship with [Manolo] Gabbiadini. We hope he will be available."

Boufal joined the South Coast outfit last summer for a reported £16m on a five-year contract.