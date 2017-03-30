Southampton manager Claude Puel reveals that he has spoken to Dusan Tadic about his comments accusing the Frenchman of showing a lack of respect.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has revealed that he has spoken to Dusan Tadic over comments he made about his frequent substitutions in matches.

The 28-year-old admitted his frustration at regularly being taken off before the end of games, claiming that Puel's decisions showed a lack of respect and also hinting that he could be open to a move at the end of the season.

Puel revealed that Tadic had acknowledged he dealt with the situation in the wrong way and challenged the Serbia international to do his talking on the pitch in the future.

Asked if he had spoken to the player, Puel told reporters: "Yes. All the players can have disappointment after the game. I understand this but we sorted it internally.

"He knows it was not a good response. It is always better to give good answers on the pitch."

Tadic has started 20 games under Puel but has only lasted the full 90 minutes in four of those.