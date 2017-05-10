May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St Mary's Stadium
Attendance: 31,474
Southampton
0-2
Arsenal

Ward-Prowse (44')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Sanchez (60'), Giroud (84')
Ozil (73'), Bellerin (93')

Claude Puel: 'Arsenal defeat harsh on Southampton'

Southampton manager Claude Puel during the Premier League match against Arsenal on May 10, 2017
Southampton manager Claude Puel says that Arsenal's 2-0 win at St Mary's on Wednesday night was "harsh" on his side.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 10:01 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has said that it is "difficult to accept" his team's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Second-half goals from Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud gave the Gunners an important win in their bid to secure Champions League football, but their success only came after their hosts had failed to take several opportunities during the first hour.

The Saints have not won any of their last five matches in the Premier League, and Puel has acknowledged that they lack a "clinical edge".

The 55-year-old told BBC Sport: "It's often the same against the big six. We cannot find a win. Every time we play good quality football with chances but without the clinical edge and it's harsh on the players.

"For me, we deserved at minimum a draw and maybe a win. For them, in one situation, they scored. It's difficult to accept."

Southampton remain in 10th position in the standings ahead of games with Middlesbrough, Manchester United and Stoke City.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger watches on during the game with Southampton on December 26, 2015
Your Comments
