Southampton manager Claude Puel has said that it is "difficult to accept" his team's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Second-half goals from Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud gave the Gunners an important win in their bid to secure Champions League football, but their success only came after their hosts had failed to take several opportunities during the first hour.

The Saints have not won any of their last five matches in the Premier League, and Puel has acknowledged that they lack a "clinical edge".

The 55-year-old told BBC Sport: "It's often the same against the big six. We cannot find a win. Every time we play good quality football with chances but without the clinical edge and it's harsh on the players.

"For me, we deserved at minimum a draw and maybe a win. For them, in one situation, they scored. It's difficult to accept."

Southampton remain in 10th position in the standings ahead of games with Middlesbrough, Manchester United and Stoke City.