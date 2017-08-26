Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Southampton
 
FT

Romeu (45')

Mauricio Pellegrino bemoans Southampton's profligate performance

Mauricio Pellegrino watches on helplessly during the EFL Cup game between Southampton and Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 23, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino urges his players to become more efficient in front of goal after firing blanks in eight of their last 11 Premier League games.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 19:42 UK

Mauricio Pellegrino has insisted that Southampton should have taken all three points against Huddersfield Town after seeing his side squander a number of chances.

The Saints were unable to find a way past Jonas Lossl in Saturday afternoon's stalemate at the John Smith's Stadium - the third time they have failed to find the net in four competitive outings this season.

Going further back Southampton have now fired blanks in eight of their last 11 top-flight outings, with a total of seven goals being scored during that run, and Pellegrino concedes that his men must become more efficient in front of target.

"It could have been three points, one point or nil because it was really tough in the beginning," he told Sky Sports News. "Huddersfield are really well prepared especially in their style of play. The long ball and second ball and in crosses we were in trouble at some moments.

"At the same time we had two chances in the first half and in the end, the last 15 or 20 minutes, we put them under pressure with our chances. We had two or three clear chances. There were some moments for us and some moments for them. We were really close to winning but this is football. It is efficiency, we had to score."

Southampton, who have five points from the first nine on offer, return to action on September 9 with a home match against Watford.

