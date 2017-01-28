Southampton boss Claude Puel admits liability for his side's 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

Southampton manager Claude Puel has admitted responsibility for his side's 5-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round clash at St Mary's Stadium.

The South Coast side were thrashed in front of their own fans as former player Theo Walcott bagged a hat-trick and the returning Danny Welbeck weighed in with a brace against the Saints.

Puel, who had made 10 changes to his starting XI prior to kickoff, told reporters after the match: "I am responsible for the defeat.

"If I had to do other team at the start I would make the same because it is a difficult moment for us with all these games. We had nine players not available and I had to protect some players. It is not possible to play every three days with the same players and with some players with injuries.

"It is important for us to think other things. It was a good lesson, they are a great team. We started the game without good experience and were nervous. It was better in the final 10 minutes of the first half and in the second half it was interesting, it was a good reaction in the collective."

The result was Southampton's joint-heaviest defeat at St Mary's, equalling their 6-1 loss to Liverpool in the League Cup last season.