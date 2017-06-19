Jun 19, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Kolporter Arena
Slovakia U21sSlovakia Under-21s
vs.
England U21sEngland Under-21s
 

Team News: John Swift comes into England Under-21 team

Chelsea midfielder John Swift in action on August 3, 2015
© Getty Images
John Swift replaces Jacob Murphy as England Under-21s head coach Aidy Boothroyd makes one change to his team for Monday's Group A clash with Slovakia Under-21s.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 at 16:21 UK

John Swift has replaced Jacob Murphy as England Under-21s head coach Aidy Boothroyd makes one change to his team for Monday's Under-21 European Championship Group A clash with Slovakia Under-21s.

Murphy was given the nod to start alongside Nathan Redmond and Tammy Abraham for Friday's goalless draw with Sweden Under-21s, but Reading's Swift has been brought into the XI in the only alteration from the first match.

As a result, Lewis Baker keeps his spot in midfield alongside James Ward-Prowse and Nathaniel Chalobah.

As for Slovakia, Pavel Hapal's side are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Poland Under-21s last time out, meaning that top scorer Adam Zrelak leads the line with support from Jaroslav Mihalik and Albert Rusnak.

Slovakia Under-21s: Chovan; Valjent, Skriniar, Ninaj, Mazan; Lobotka, Chrien, Bero; Mihalik, Zrelak, Rusnak
Subs: Rodak, Jukubech, Huk, Vestenicky, Spalek, Satka, Skovajsa, Haraslin, Safranko, Vavro, Kacer, Benes

England Under-21s: Pickford; Holgate, Chambers, Mawson, Chilwell; Swift, Ward-Prowse, Chalobah, Redmond; Baker; Abraham
Subs: Gunn, Mitchell, Stephens, Gray, Targett, Murphy, Holding, Hause, Iorfa, Hughes, Grealish, Woodrow

Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Read Next:
Boothroyd names 28-man England U21s squad
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for John Swift, Nathan Redmond, Tammy Abraham, Lewis Baker, James Ward-Prowse, Nathaniel Chalobah, Aidy Boothroyd, Jacob Murphy, Pavel Hapal, Adam Zrelak, Jaroslav Mihalik, Albert Rusnak, Football
Your Comments
More Slovakia Under-21s News
Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Slovakia Under-21s vs. England Under-21s
 Chelsea midfielder John Swift in action on August 3, 2015
Team News: John Swift comes into England Under-21 team
 Assorted Poles celebrate after winning the Euro 2016 RO16 match between Switzerland and Poland on June 25, 2016
Result: Pavol Safranko goal downs Poland as Slovakia upset host nation
Live Commentary: Poland Under-21s 1-2 Slovakia Under-21s - as it happened
> Slovakia Under-21s Homepage
More England Under-21s News
Interim England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd sings the national anthem before his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s at St Mary's Stadium on November 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Slovakia Under-21s vs. England Under-21s
 Chelsea midfielder John Swift in action on August 3, 2015
Team News: John Swift comes into England Under-21 team
 England Under-21s midfielder James Ward-Prowse in action during his side's friendly against Italy Under-21s on November 10, 2016
James Ward-Prowse driven on by past England Under-21s failures
Pickford unfazed by £30m Everton movePickford: "Sweden killed our tempo"Aidy Boothroyd: 'England must improve'Result: England Under-21s draw Group A openerLive Commentary: Sweden U21s 0-0 England U21s - as it happened
Team News: Pickford, Abraham in England U21s XIBellerin questions Rashford's absenceBoothroyd: 'Everton move won't distract Pickford'Pickford: 'I want no distractions at Euros'Rashford: 'I have not been fast-tracked'
> England Under-21s Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 