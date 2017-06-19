John Swift replaces Jacob Murphy as England Under-21s head coach Aidy Boothroyd makes one change to his team for Monday's Group A clash with Slovakia Under-21s.

John Swift has replaced Jacob Murphy as England Under-21s head coach Aidy Boothroyd makes one change to his team for Monday's Under-21 European Championship Group A clash with Slovakia Under-21s.

Murphy was given the nod to start alongside Nathan Redmond and Tammy Abraham for Friday's goalless draw with Sweden Under-21s, but Reading's Swift has been brought into the XI in the only alteration from the first match.

As a result, Lewis Baker keeps his spot in midfield alongside James Ward-Prowse and Nathaniel Chalobah.

As for Slovakia, Pavel Hapal's side are unchanged from their 2-1 win over Poland Under-21s last time out, meaning that top scorer Adam Zrelak leads the line with support from Jaroslav Mihalik and Albert Rusnak.

Slovakia Under-21s: Chovan; Valjent, Skriniar, Ninaj, Mazan; Lobotka, Chrien, Bero; Mihalik, Zrelak, Rusnak

Subs: Rodak, Jukubech, Huk, Vestenicky, Spalek, Satka, Skovajsa, Haraslin, Safranko, Vavro, Kacer, Benes

England Under-21s: Pickford; Holgate, Chambers, Mawson, Chilwell; Swift, Ward-Prowse, Chalobah, Redmond; Baker; Abraham

Subs: Gunn, Mitchell, Stephens, Gray, Targett, Murphy, Holding, Hause, Iorfa, Hughes, Grealish, Woodrow