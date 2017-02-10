Feb 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
3-0
BirminghamBirmingham City
Rhodes (9'), Winnall (80'), Reach (86')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Kieftenbeld (59'), Davis (61'), Robinson (87')

Result: Jordan Rhodes nets in comfortable Sheffield Wednesday win

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
© Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday strengthen their grip on a playoff position in the Championship with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City at Hillsborough.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Jordan Rhodes and Sam Winnall scored their first goals for Sheffield Wednesday as Carlos Carvalhal's side solidified their spot in the Championship playoffs with a 3-0 win over Birmingham City on Friday night.

A fast start from the home side saw Rhodes cause problems with his smart movement in the final third, while Barry Bannan tested the palms of Tomasz Kuszczak with a strike in the sixth minute of action.

Birmingham continued to sit back as the play developed and Wednesday deservedly took the lead in the ninth minute when Rhodes rose highest inside the box to place a close-range header into the back of the net on his home debut.

The away side's first real chance of the match arrived in the 19th minute when Emilio Nsue found space inside the Wednesday box after a smart move, but his effort smashed against the crossbar.

Birmingham enjoyed the majority of the possession in the latter stages of the first period as they looked to level the scores before the break, but Keiren Westwood remained largely untroubled between the sticks.

Winnall might have sent the home side two goals ahead early in the second period after being fed through by Ross Wallace, but Kuszczak was on hand to make a smart save.

Craig Gardner hit the crossbar for Birmingham 15 minutes from time as the visitors continued to look dangerous, but Winnall converted an excellent Jack Hunt cross in the 80th minute to double Wednesday's lead, before Adam Reach burst through six minutes later and slotted into the bottom corner for 3-0.

Wednesday are now five points clear of seventh-place Norwich City in the table, while Birmingham remain in 12th position as Gianfranco Zola's problems continue.

Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
Read Next:
Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham on loan
>
View our homepages for Jordan Rhodes, Barry Bannan, Tomasz Kuszczak, Emilio Nsue, Keiren Westwood, Sam Winnall, Ross Wallace, Craig Gardner, Carlos Carvalhal, Jack Hunt, Gianfranco Zola, Adam Reach, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Result: Jordan Rhodes nets in comfortable Sheffield Wednesday win
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Carlos Carvalhal: "The storm has gone"
 Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Jordan Rhodes happy to leave Middlesbrough for Sheffield Wednesday
Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signingWednesday 'complete £10m Rhodes deal'Villa still hoping to sign Rhodes?Wednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Championship duo chasing Celtic defender?
Sheffield Wednesday teen on Everton radar?Forestieri signs new Wednesday dealAitor Karanka: 'Our quality came through'Result: Ten-man Boro brush aside WednesdayCarvalhal: 'Not enough time to prepare'
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage
More Birmingham City News
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday at Reebok Stadium on September 15, 2015
Result: Jordan Rhodes nets in comfortable Sheffield Wednesday win
 Gary Rowett of Birmingham City looks on during the pre season friendly match between Nuneaton Town and Birmingham City at the James Parnell Stadium on July 14, 2015
Gary Rowett admits Premier League ambitions
 Waford boss Gianfranco Zola during the match against Nottingham Forest on August 25, 2013
Gianfranco Zola: 'Playoffs not easy but achievable'
Arsenal defender seals Birmingham loan switchArsenal defender to join Birmingham?Jerome Sinclair joins Birmingham on loanSinclair 'to join Birmingham from Watford'Chesterfield make double signing
Birmingham offload Fabbrini to Italian clubBirmingham City sign non-league playerBirmingham complete Kerim Frei signingBirmingham complete Keita signingZola "convinced" results will improve
> Birmingham City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds3015783728952
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham311010113242-1040
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand