Carlos Carvalhal: "The storm has gone"

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has declared that "the storm has gone" after the Owls' difficult start to the year.

The South Yorkshire outfit had claimed just six points from an available 15 since New Year's Eve but got back to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 triumph at relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic.

"With the problems we had in that moment it was important we put the boat – even with the storm – going in a good direction," Carvalhal told reporters at his Wednesday morning press conference. "Now I think the storm has gone, which is why I said the last game was the beginning of the rest of our season.

"We understand the Wigan game like this, it was very, very important to achieve the three points. Now, let's get the boat going more fast. I know things will be different in the future. We have more options, we are more ready and we will fight a lot to the three points.

"We can do better and better towards the end of the season, I believe that and it's important that everybody believes. We all stay in the same boat and everybody in the same direction. We have a chance to do something good in the period but we must be in the same boat to achieve a good position."

Next up for Wednesday, who are currently sixth in the table, is a visit from Birmingham City on Friday evening.