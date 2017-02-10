Carlos Carvalhal: "The storm has gone"

Feb 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Hillsborough
Sheff WedsSheffield Wednesday
vs.
BirminghamBirmingham City

© SilverHub
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has declared that "the storm has gone" after the Owls get back to winning ways.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 15:47 UK

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has declared that "the storm has gone" after the Owls' difficult start to the year.

The South Yorkshire outfit had claimed just six points from an available 15 since New Year's Eve but got back to winning ways last weekend with a 1-0 triumph at relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic.

"With the problems we had in that moment it was important we put the boat – even with the storm – going in a good direction," Carvalhal told reporters at his Wednesday morning press conference. "Now I think the storm has gone, which is why I said the last game was the beginning of the rest of our season.

"We understand the Wigan game like this, it was very, very important to achieve the three points. Now, let's get the boat going more fast. I know things will be different in the future. We have more options, we are more ready and we will fight a lot to the three points.

"We can do better and better towards the end of the season, I believe that and it's important that everybody believes. We all stay in the same boat and everybody in the same direction. We have a chance to do something good in the period but we must be in the same boat to achieve a good position."

Next up for Wednesday, who are currently sixth in the table, is a visit from Birmingham City on Friday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle29202757233462
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton29187447242361
3Reading3017584439556
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2917483732555
5Leeds UnitedLeeds301731042301254
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2914783428649
7Norwich CityNorwich30145115042847
8Derby CountyDerby2913793022846
9Barnsley30136114844445
10Fulham291110846331343
11Preston North EndPreston30119103837142
12Birmingham CityBirmingham301010103239-740
13Brentford29107124038237
14Aston Villa2981292932-336
15Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest30106144248-636
16Ipswich TownIpswich3099123139-836
17Cardiff CityCardiff30106143444-1036
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2998123840-235
19Queens Park RangersQPR3097142942-1334
20Bristol City2994163841-331
21Burton Albion3087153041-1131
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2977153446-1228
23Wigan AthleticWigan2968152635-926
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3044222764-3716
> Full Version