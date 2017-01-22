Carlos Tevez denies salary claims

New Shanghai Shenhua striker Carlos Tevez denies reports that he is earning £615,000 a week at the Chinese Super League side.

Carlos Tevez has denied reports that he became the world's highest-paid player when he moved to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

The 32-year-old left boyhood side Boca Juniors at the end of last year in order to join the big-spending side on a two-year contract.

The deal reportedly sees the former Manchester City striker earn £615,000 a week - the equivalent of £32m a year - but Tevez claimed that the figure is wide of the mark.

"After my last game I didn't mention anything to the local media about my salary in China," he told reporters after arriving in the Far East on Friday.

"Salary matters shouldn't be told to everyone, it's a matter of respect for my teammates. My salary isn't as high as the legends, but in order to respect my teammates I won't tell you how much."

Meanwhile, a report on Saturday suggested that Manchester United's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney has been offered wages of £1m a week in order to move to the CSL.