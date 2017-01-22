Carlos Tevez denies salary claims

Crowd generic

New Shanghai Shenhua striker Carlos Tevez denies reports that he is earning £615,000 a week at the Chinese Super League side.
Carlos Tevez has denied reports that he became the world's highest-paid player when he moved to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

The 32-year-old left boyhood side Boca Juniors at the end of last year in order to join the big-spending side on a two-year contract.

The deal reportedly sees the former Manchester City striker earn £615,000 a week - the equivalent of £32m a year - but Tevez claimed that the figure is wide of the mark.

"After my last game I didn't mention anything to the local media about my salary in China," he told reporters after arriving in the Far East on Friday.

"Salary matters shouldn't be told to everyone, it's a matter of respect for my teammates. My salary isn't as high as the legends, but in order to respect my teammates I won't tell you how much."

Meanwhile, a report on Saturday suggested that Manchester United's all-time top scorer Wayne Rooney has been offered wages of £1m a week in order to move to the CSL.

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
