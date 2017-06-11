Team News: Sam Vokes wins 50th Wales cap

Wales striker Sam Vokes wins his 50th cap as Chris Coleman makes three changes to his side to face Serbia in a World Cup qualifier.

Wales striker Sam Vokes will win his 50th cap having been named in the starting XI for this evening's World Cup qualifier with Serbia.

Vokes is one of three enforced changes made by manager Chris Coleman from the side that drew with the Republic of Ireland in March.

The most notable absentee for Wales is Gareth Bale, who misses the match through suspension along with Neil Taylor - the latter of whom was shown a straight red card for his horror challenge on Seamus Coleman in the last international break.

Hal Robson-Kanu is suspended, meanwhile, which sees Vokes, David Edwards and Jazz Richards come into the side for tonight's crucial qualifier.

Serbia make two changes to the side which faced Georgia in March as Matija Nastasic and Jagos Vukovic come in for Nikola Maksimovic and Ivan Obradovic.

The hosts will go two points clear at the top of Group D with victory this evening.

Serbia: Stojkovic; Rukavina, Ivanovic, Nastasic, Kolarov; Vukovic, Milivojevic, Matic; Kostic, Mitrovic, Tadic

Subs: Obradovic, Gudelj, Tosic, Spajic, Gacinovic, Pavlovic, Katai, Kosanovic, Mitrovic, Rajkovic, Prijovic, Jovanovic

Wales: Hennessey; Gunter, Chester, Williams, Davies, Richards; Allen, Ledley, Ramsey, Edwards; Vokes

Subs: Ward, Williams, Walsh, Lockyer, Jones, Huws, Evans, Wilson, Lawrence, James, Bradshaw, Watkins

