World Cup
Jun 10, 2017 at 5pm UK at ​Hampden Park
Scotland
vs.
England
 

Kieran Tierney keen to recover from mouth injury for England clash

Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Celtic defender Kieran Tierney admits that he is hoping to recover from a mouth injury in time to feature in Scotland's World Cup qualifier with England.
Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 17:59 UK

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has admitted that he is desperate to play against England for the first time in his career.

Tierney sustained a mouth injury during Celtic's Scottish Cup final victory over Aberdeen, and he is currently rated as doubtful for the World Cup qualifier.

However, the left-back has suggested that he will be ready to take his place in the starting lineup on June 10, should he be called upon by manager Gordon Strachan.

The 19-year-old is quoted by The Herald as saying: "I'm looking forward to it. It is a massive game and I missed the last one against England when I was injured. I have never played against England at any level.

"I never really played for the youths with Scotland so getting capped is great. You always look forward to challenging yourself against the best players."

Tierney has earned three caps for the Tartan Army since making his debut last year.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan on the touchline during his side's World Cup qualifier against England at Wembley on November 11, 2016
