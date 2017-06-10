Celtic defender Kieran Tierney admits that he is hoping to recover from a mouth injury in time to feature in Scotland's World Cup qualifier with England.

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney has admitted that he is desperate to play against England for the first time in his career.

Tierney sustained a mouth injury during Celtic's Scottish Cup final victory over Aberdeen, and he is currently rated as doubtful for the World Cup qualifier.

However, the left-back has suggested that he will be ready to take his place in the starting lineup on June 10, should he be called upon by manager Gordon Strachan.

The 19-year-old is quoted by The Herald as saying: "I'm looking forward to it. It is a massive game and I missed the last one against England when I was injured. I have never played against England at any level.

"I never really played for the youths with Scotland so getting capped is great. You always look forward to challenging yourself against the best players."

Tierney has earned three caps for the Tartan Army since making his debut last year.