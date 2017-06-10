Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson insists that his side can still qualify for the World Cup despite dropping more points during their 2-2 draw with England.

Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson has insisted that his side can still qualify for the World Cup despite dropping more points in a 2-2 draw with England on Saturday.

Gordon Strachan's side appeared to have stolen victory from the jaws of defeat when a quickfire brace of Leigh Griffiths free kicks saw them come from behind to lead England late on at Hampden Park, only for Harry Kane to score even later and rescue a point for the visitors.

The result leaves Scotland six points off the only automatic qualification spot for Russia 2018 and four behind Slovakia in the playoff place, but Robertson is confident that they can bridge that gap if they continue to put in performances like Saturday's.

"If you look at the fixtures we have got, we are capable of beating them all if we can perform like that (against England). Slovakia away (0-3) and Lithuania at home (1-1) were disappointing performances, we are not hiding away from that. But if we can up that performance by 10 or 20% then I believe we have got the better of them and hopefully we can get beat the other two teams that we have already got points from," he told reporters.

"The boys are disappointed because we know what it could have been. We have four games left and we know what we have to do. If we can put performances in like we did against England and Slovenia (1-0 win in March) then I think we will get the Tartan Army right behind us and if we do, Hampden is never a good place to come to. I thought the fans were magnificent and they gave us that extra 10% when we needed it.

"I think we had a four versus two [before Kane's goal] and we could have killed the game off. We gave it away cheap and it went out wide. It was one of those crosses, a tough one.

"He is in between me and Charlie (Mulgrew) and it is a good height that maybe Craig [Gordon] could have come out but all three of us have maybe got to look at ourselves, that we could have done a bit better, we were all a bit uncertain. It was disappointing but like I said, maybe at the start we would have taken the draw."

Scotland's next qualifier comes away to Lithuania in September.