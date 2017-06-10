Gordon Strachan expects to have Kieran Tierney in his squad for the clash with England, as he has been given the all clear to play following a recent facial injury.

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has revealed that defender Kieran Tierney will wear a specially designed gum shield for next weekend's World Cup qualifier against England.

The Celtic ace was seen as a doubt for the Hampden Park clash on Saturday evening after picking up a facial injury in his club side's Scottish Cup final win over Aberdeen on May 27.

Tierney has been battling to return in time to face the Three Lions, however, and Strachan expects to have the full-back in his squad for the crucial match, with Scotland in need of the points to avoid being cut adrift in Group F.

"He is fine but he told me last week he would be fine. It is just a matter of getting a gum shield made," he told reporters. "There is no pain there really, it is just making sure he doesn't get a knock in that area. But he is ready to go.

"He joined in some of the training this morning, wanted to do a bit more but we thought 'better not', just in case we have an accident, but he is in a right good place at the moment."

Striker Leigh Griffiths played no part in training on Monday afternoon due to illness, meanwhile, and Darren Fletcher was also absent as he featured in Michael Carrick's testimonial on Sunday.