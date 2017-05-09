Crowd generic

Saint-Etienne

Christophe Galtier to leave Saint-Etienne this summer

Saint-Etienne manager Christophe Galtier during the Europa League match against Manchester United on February 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Christophe Galtier will stand down as head coach of Saint-Etienne at the end of the 2016-17 campaign following seven years at the helm.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Christophe Galtier will stand down as head coach of Saint-Etienne at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Galtier, who started his coaching career at Marseille, replaced Alain Perrin as first-team manager of the French outfit in November 2009, and has led the club to four consecutive top-six finishes in Ligue 1.

The 50-year-old also led Saint-Etienne into the Europa League round of 32 this season, before their journey in the competition was ended by Manchester United.

"Leading Saint-Etienne for more than seven years has been an honour and a source of pride," Galtier told the club's official website. "I'd like to thank ASSE for allowing me to grow as a coach. I was able to identify with the club's value and their supporters."

Saint-Etienne, who have won the French league on 10 separate occasions, are currently sixth in Ligue 1 ahead of Sunday's home match with title-chasing Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Read Next:
Galtier: 'Ibrahimovic like Cantona'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Christophe Galtier, Alain Perrin, Football
Your Comments
More Saint-Etienne News
Saint-Etienne manager Christophe Galtier during the Europa League match against Manchester United on February 16, 2017
Christophe Galtier to leave Saint-Etienne this summer
 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during his side's FA Cup fifth round clash with Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on February 19, 2017
Jose Mourinho praises 'professional' Manchester United
 Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action for Manchester United against Hull City on August 27, 2016
Result: Manchester United ease into last 16 of Europa League
Live Commentary: Saint-Etienne 0-1 Manchester United (0-4 on aggregate) - as it happenedTeam News: Ibrahimovic starts for Man UtdWest Ham reignite Malcuit interest?UEFA to investigate Saint-Etienne fansRoy Keane criticises Paul Pogba antics
Pogba hails "magic" Saint-Etienne clashJose Mourinho warns against complacencyEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upResult: Ibrahimovic hat-trick gives United breathing spaceLive Commentary: Manchester United 3-0 Saint-Etienne - as it happened
> Saint-Etienne Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco35275398296986
2Paris Saint-GermainPSG36265577265183
3Nice362211360312977
4Lyon362031372442863
5Marseille3616101055401558
6Bordeaux361512951411057
7Saint-EtienneSt Etienne35121494032850
8NantesNantes36139143650-1448
9GuingampGuingamp36138154449-547
10Rennes361114113339-647
11Lille36127173743-643
12Toulouse361012143640-442
13Angers36117183649-1340
14Metz36119163870-3240
15Montpellier HSCMontpellier36109174761-1439
16Caen36106203563-2836
17Lorient36105214367-2435
18Dijon36712174458-1433
19Nancy3688202649-2332
20Bastia36710192754-2731
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 