Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco: 'We have tough Champions League group'

Head coach of US Sassuolo Eusebio Di Francesco looks on during the Serie A match between US Sassuolo Calcio and Carpi FC at Mapei Stadium - Città del Tricolore on November 8, 2015
Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco says that his team will have to be at their best in order to advance through the group stages of the Champions League.
Roma boss Eusebio di Francesco has said that his team will have to be at their best in order to advance through the group stages of the Champions League.

Drawn into Group C, Roma will take on Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Azerbaijani side Qarabag in the group stage of the competition.

Di Francesco has claimed that Atletico "do not play beautiful football", but the Spanish outfit will be a tough side to overcome, while the 47-year-old has also paid tribute to the qualities of Chelsea.

"Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are important clubs, while Qarabag are not to be underestimated," Di Francesco told Roma's official website.

"Over the last four years, Atletico Madrid have played in two finals, showing how accustomed they are to playing at this level. They do not play beautiful football, but they always get a result through solid football.

"Aside from the players at their disposal, their strength is to work so much with Diego Simeone. Chelsea are also very strong this season. They have a top-level coach in Antonio Conte, who I know well, and a squad of great players. They reinforced this summer with Alvaro Morata and we must always respect everyone."

Roma will look to make it back-to-back wins at the start of the new Serie A campaign when they host Inter Milan on Saturday night.

