Jun 4, 2017 at 6pm UK at ​Aviva Stadium
Rep. IrelandRepublic of Ireland
0-0
Uruguay
 
LIVE

Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Uruguay

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
© Getty Images
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of friendly between Republic of Ireland and Uruguay.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 18:07 UK

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland's friendly international with Uruguay.

Martin O'Neill's side are looking to return to winning ways following a heavy defeat at the hands of Mexico.

Meanwhile, the Uruguayans are hoping to keep their recent run going, which has seen them firmly on-course for a place at the 2018 World Cup.

Please note that kickoff is at 6.00pm.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
6 minCavani fouls Whelan in area where Brady could pump in a dangerous free kick. He has two cracks at getting a decent delivery in, but to no avail.

4 minChristie tries to ignite a move for Ireland and finds Brady, but loses his balance and concedes a throw away.

3 minFOUL! Brady is late with his challenge of Laxalt. He acknowledges his mistake and Uruguay have an early free kick near the halfway line, which is ultimately given away.

2 minThe hosts are getting plenty of ball in the first minutes as they try to settle into their task. Waiting for the first goalmouth action!

0 minKICKOFF: We are underway in Dublin.

5.57pmThe anthems have been sung at the Aviva and we are only moments away from the start in Dublin. A big night for Ireland ahead. Can they get a big result against the visitors, who start as favourites with the bookies? We should find out in the next couple of hours.

5.53pmAs for Uruguay, there may be no Suarez in attack, but they do have Edinson Cavani up front and experience in the back line with Sebastian Coates and Martin Caceres in what we expect to be a 3-5-2 formation.

5.50pmWell, as the teams are in the tunnel. A quick mention for Kevin Long, who earns a first start in defence for the Boys in Green. Jonathan Walters and Robbie Brady lead the line for an Ireland side who are arguably down to their bare bones.

5.49pmREP IRELAND XI: Randolph, Christie, Long, Duffy, Ward, Hendrick, Whelan, Arter, Hayes, Walters, Brady

URUGUAY: Conde, Pereira, Coates, Caceres, Gimenez, Arvelo Rios, Sanchez, Vecino, Laxalt, Urreta, Cavani


5.44pmAs kickoff edges closer, let's bring you all the team news from the Aviva Stadium.

5.43pmUruguay are ranked once place above Mexico in the FIFA rankings and are currently third in the South American qualifying stages for Russia 2018, although they have lost their last three qualifiers. They will be without star striker Luis Suarez, but are expected to pose a potent threat in Dublin.

5.41pmIreland will hoping for better fortunes this evening at the Aviva Stadium following a 3-1 defeat against Mexico in New Jersey on Friday. Martin O'Neill is expected to ring the changes this evening as his team prepares for a qualifier against Austria.

Republic of Ireland's manager Martin O'Neill looks on with assistant manager Roy Keane before the start of the international friendly football match between the Republic of Ireland and Latvia at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 15, 2013© Getty Images


5.38pmGood evening and welcome to our live commentary as Republic of Ireland build-up to their latest round of World Cup qualifiers. Tonight, they face tough opposition in the form of Uruguay.

Tite participates in a Brazil training session at the team headquarters in Sao Paulo on June 15, 2016
Read Next:
Brazil return to top of FIFA world rankings
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Republic of Ireland, Uruguay, Football
Your Comments
More Republic of Ireland News
Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Uruguay
 Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill asks 'Is it bigger than a bread bin?' during his side's Euro 2016 qualifier with Germany.
Result: Mexico too strong for Republic of Ireland
 David Meyler and Marcus Rashford in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Hull City and Manchester United on January 26, 2017
Hull City midfielder David Meyler out for rest of season
Brazil return to top of FIFA world rankingsKoeman hits back at O'Neill on social mediaO'Neill hits back at Koeman over McCarthy commentsHughes plays down Whelan, Allen bust-upKoeman bemoans "worst" international break
Koeman: 'O'Neill didn't protect McCarthy'Taylor facing further punishment from FIFAResult: Iceland inflict defeat on Ireland in DublinTeam News: Hourihane, Egan to make ROI bowsFIFA to pay Coleman's wages during absence
> Republic of Ireland Homepage
More Uruguay News
Ireland's coach Martin O'Neill attends the Euro 2016 group E football match between Ireland and Sweden at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis on June 13, 2016. The match ended in a 1-1 draw
Live Commentary: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Uruguay
 Sexy Luis Suarez in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Injured striker Luis Suarez ruled out of Uruguay matches
 Luis Suarez speaks at a Uruguay presser on March 22, 2016
Video: Barcelona star Luis Suarez scores as a goalkeeper in training with Uruguay
Video: Suarez loses temper in Uruguay defeatLuis Suarez doubt for Copa America?Alvaro Recoba retires at 40Argentina 'top of new FIFA rankings'Suarez vows to play more intelligently
Luis Suarez makes return with UruguaySanchez slams behaviour of Uruguay playersEdinson Cavani handed Uruguay banLuis Suarez ban upheld by FIFALuis Suarez wants FIFA apology
> Uruguay Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 