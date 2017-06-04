Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Republic of Ireland's friendly international with Uruguay.
Martin O'Neill's side are looking to return to winning ways following a heavy defeat at the hands of Mexico.
Meanwhile, the Uruguayans are hoping to keep their recent run going, which has seen them firmly on-course for a place at the 2018 World Cup.
Please note that kickoff is at 6.00pm.
6 minCavani fouls Whelan in area where Brady could pump in a dangerous free kick. He has two cracks at getting a decent delivery in, but to no avail.
4 minChristie tries to ignite a move for Ireland and finds Brady, but loses his balance and concedes a throw away.
3 minFOUL! Brady is late with his challenge of Laxalt. He acknowledges his mistake and Uruguay have an early free kick near the halfway line, which is ultimately given away.
2 minThe hosts are getting plenty of ball in the first minutes as they try to settle into their task. Waiting for the first goalmouth action!
0 minKICKOFF: We are underway in Dublin.
5.57pmThe anthems have been sung at the Aviva and we are only moments away from the start in Dublin. A big night for Ireland ahead. Can they get a big result against the visitors, who start as favourites with the bookies? We should find out in the next couple of hours.
5.53pmAs for Uruguay, there may be no Suarez in attack, but they do have Edinson Cavani up front and experience in the back line with Sebastian Coates and Martin Caceres in what we expect to be a 3-5-2 formation.
5.50pmWell, as the teams are in the tunnel. A quick mention for Kevin Long, who earns a first start in defence for the Boys in Green. Jonathan Walters and Robbie Brady lead the line for an Ireland side who are arguably down to their bare bones.
5.49pmREP IRELAND XI: Randolph, Christie, Long, Duffy, Ward, Hendrick, Whelan, Arter, Hayes, Walters, Brady
URUGUAY: Conde, Pereira, Coates, Caceres, Gimenez, Arvelo Rios, Sanchez, Vecino, Laxalt, Urreta, Cavani
5.44pmAs kickoff edges closer, let's bring you all the team news from the Aviva Stadium.
5.43pmUruguay are ranked once place above Mexico in the FIFA rankings and are currently third in the South American qualifying stages for Russia 2018, although they have lost their last three qualifiers. They will be without star striker Luis Suarez, but are expected to pose a potent threat in Dublin.
5.41pmIreland will hoping for better fortunes this evening at the Aviva Stadium following a 3-1 defeat against Mexico in New Jersey on Friday. Martin O'Neill is expected to ring the changes this evening as his team prepares for a qualifier against Austria.
5.38pmGood evening and welcome to our live commentary as Republic of Ireland build-up to their latest round of World Cup qualifiers. Tonight, they face tough opposition in the form of Uruguay.