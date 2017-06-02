Result: Mexico too strong for Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland fall to a 3-1 defeat to Mexico in their friendly international staged in New Jersey.

Martin O'Neill is looking to prepare his squad for a crucial World Cup qualifier with Austria on June 11 and although his team slipped to defeat, he will take the positives having fielded a second-string team.

Daryl Horgan and Callum O'Dowda were handed their first start on the international stage, but both players were powerless to prevent Mexico from taking the lead in the 16th minute.

It was a fine individual effort, too, as Jesus Manuel Corona cut inside from the left flank, took on three players before lashing a shot into the top corner of Darron Randolph's net.

The second goal came soon afterwards from the penalty spot, with James McClean's foul on Carlos Vela giving Raul Jimenez the chance to place the ball into the corner.

O'Neill avoided the temptation for changes at half time but it did not help his team, who fell three goals behind when Vela tapped home from a yard out after Randolph had previously made an excellent save down to his right.

Shortly after the hour mark, O'Neill began to make alterations with Kevin Long and Alan Browne both being handed their debuts and as the game entered the closing quarter-of-an-hour, Stephen Gleeson was able to fire into the bottom corner after a defensive mistake.

Ireland are next in action on Sunday when they take on Uruguay in Dublin, before they play host to Austria seven days later.