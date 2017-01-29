Jan 29, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
0-0
Real Sociedad
LIVE

Martinez (6')

Team News: Multiple changes for Real Madrid and Real Sociedad ahead of La Liga clash

Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
© Getty Images
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane makes three changes to his starting XI ahead of Sunday night's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 19:06 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made three changes to his starting XI ahead of Sunday night's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

Kiko Casilla, Isco and Marco Asensio make way for Keylor Navas, Raphael Varane and Lucas Vazquez as Los Blancos aim to get over their Copa del Rey exit to Celta Vigo in midweek.

Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan, meanwhile, has opted for four changes to his starting XI from their 5-2 Copa thrashing at Barcelona.

Joseba Zaldua replaces Aritz Elustondo at right-back, while there is a Liga debut for Kevin Rodrigues at left-back as Yuri drops out of the selection.

There are also a couple of changes further forward as Sergio Canales and Juanmi replace Xabi Prieto and Carlos Vela, who have both dropped to the bench.

Real Madrid: Navas, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Casemiro, Kovacic, Lucas, Danilo
Subs: Casilla, Coentrao, Mariano, Asensio, Morata, Isco, Achraf

Real Sociedad: Rulli, Illarra, Martinez, Juanmi, Willian, Canales, Zurutuza, Oyarzabal, Zaldua, Navas, Rodrigues
Subs: Ramirez, Granero, Prieto, Carlos, Aritz, Concha, Odriozola

Follow all the action from the Bernabeu with Sports Mole's live match commentary.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Read Next:
Lucas Vazquez: 'Absentees not an excuse'
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Eusebio Sacristan, Kiko Casilla, Isco, Marco Asensio, Keylor Navas, Raphael Varane, Lucas Vazquez, Joseba Zaldua, Aritz Elustondo, Kevin Rodrigues, Yuri, Sergio Canales, Juanmi, Xabi Prieto, Carlos Vela, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad
 Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Team News: Multiple changes for Real Madrid and Real Sociedad ahead of La Liga clash
 Álvaro Morata #21 of Real Madrid contorls the ball during the International Champions Cup match against the Los Angeles Galaxy at University of Phoenix Stadium on August 1, 2013
Alvaro Morata reiterates desire to stay at Real Madrid
Report: Varane back for Real MadridRamos moves on from Copa del Rey defeatLucas Vazquez: 'Absentees not an excuse'Josh McEachran 'turned down Real Madrid'Result: Celta knock Real Madrid out of Copa
Team News: Ronaldo, Benzema lead Real Madrid attackLive Commentary: Celta 2-2 Real Madrid - as it happenedReal Madrid's Pepe 'agrees China deal'Lewandowski "very happy" at BayernRonaldo 'taken home in ambulance'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Real Sociedad News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad
 Keylor Navas for Real Madrid on August 31, 2014
Team News: Multiple changes for Real Madrid and Real Sociedad ahead of La Liga clash
 Luis Suarez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Result: Barcelona through with thumping win over Real Sociedad
Result: Barcelona break Anoeta curse with first-leg winLive Commentary: Real Sociedad 0-1 Barcelona - as it happenedBig three kept apart in Copa last eightReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Carlos Martinez to miss rest of season
Eusebio: 'Barcelona must improve'Result: Messi rescues a point for BarcelonaTeam News: Sociedad, Barcelona both unchangedLive Commentary: Sociedad 1-1 Barcelona - as it happenedEnrique: 'Neymar will play at Anoeta'
> Real Sociedad Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid19135148173144
2Barcelona20126252183442
3Sevilla20133443281542
4Atletico MadridAtletico20106434161836
5Real Sociedad2011363125636
6Villarreal2097428141434
7Athletic Bilbao209562622432
8Celta Vigo209383133-230
9Espanyol207852827129
10EibarEibar208572829-129
11Las PalmasLas Palmas196762830-225
12AlavesAlaves205961720-324
13Real Betis206592131-1023
14Malaga205782834-622
15Valencia185492833-519
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo204792532-719
17Leganes2046101533-1818
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2034132039-1913
19Osasuna2017122143-2210
20Granada2017121644-2810
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand