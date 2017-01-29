Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane makes three changes to his starting XI ahead of Sunday night's La Liga clash against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu.

Kiko Casilla, Isco and Marco Asensio make way for Keylor Navas, Raphael Varane and Lucas Vazquez as Los Blancos aim to get over their Copa del Rey exit to Celta Vigo in midweek.

Sociedad boss Eusebio Sacristan, meanwhile, has opted for four changes to his starting XI from their 5-2 Copa thrashing at Barcelona.

Joseba Zaldua replaces Aritz Elustondo at right-back, while there is a Liga debut for Kevin Rodrigues at left-back as Yuri drops out of the selection.

There are also a couple of changes further forward as Sergio Canales and Juanmi replace Xabi Prieto and Carlos Vela, who have both dropped to the bench.

Real Madrid: Navas, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Ronaldo, Kroos, Benzema, Casemiro, Kovacic, Lucas, Danilo

Subs: Casilla, Coentrao, Mariano, Asensio, Morata, Isco, Achraf

Real Sociedad: Rulli, Illarra, Martinez, Juanmi, Willian, Canales, Zurutuza, Oyarzabal, Zaldua, Navas, Rodrigues

Subs: Ramirez, Granero, Prieto, Carlos, Aritz, Concha, Odriozola

