Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad from the Bernabeu.
With Barcelona and Sevilla both dropping points earlier this afternoon, Real Madrid remain top of the table on 43 points and now have two games in hand over their closest rivals.
Sociedad, meanwhile, currently sit fifth in the table after winning four of their last five matches in Spain's top flight.
Real Madrid have won each of the last four league meetings between the two teams, including a 3-0 victory in the reverse match at the Anoeta in August 2016.
👟💥⚽️ #RMLiga— Real Madrid C. F. (@realmadrid) January 29, 2017
¡Última sesión de disparo antes del saque inicial! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/kWZffU0vvj
© AFP
© AFP
© SilverHub
REAL: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Kovacic; Lucas, Benzema, Ronaldo
SOC: Rulli; Zaldua, Navas, Inigo, Kevin; Illarra, Canales, Zurutuza; Oyarzabal, Juanmi, Willian
© AFP