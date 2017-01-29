Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid have won each of the last four league meetings between the two teams, including a 3-0 victory in the reverse match at the Anoeta in August 2016.

Sociedad, meanwhile, currently sit fifth in the table after winning four of their last five matches in Spain's top flight.

With Barcelona and Sevilla both dropping points earlier this afternoon, Real Madrid remain top of the table on 43 points and now have two games in hand over their closest rivals.

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole 's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad from the Bernabeu.

20 min Smart work from Kovacic releases Ronaldo in a wide position and the number seven looks to find the head of Benzema with a deep cross, but Inigo makes an important clearance at the far post.

17 min Willian Jose gets away from his marker and meets a clipped free kick from Canales, but his effort was always wide of the post. Sociedad continue to look the more likely to make the breakthrough.

16 min SAVE! Navas has to push Willian Jose's low free kick wide of the post.

15 min Ramos is fortunate to escape a booking after bringing Inigo to the deck in Real Madrid's half of the field. It has been a sloppy last few minutes from the home side as they concede possession.

13 min CHANCE! Super work from Vasquez as the Real Madrid attacker drives past Rodrigues before delivering a low cross towards Benzema, but Navas makes a fine clearance!

12 min I am not sure about Juanmi's hair-do, but the number seven for Sociedad has been in impressive form in recent weeks and is certainly causing Real Madrid's defence problems in the early stages of this match. Not too much between the two sides at the moment as we head for the 13th minute.

10 min Rulli is quickly off his line to prevent a poked pass from Kovacic finding Benzema, but the French striker was in an offside position. Not too much of an atmosphere inside the stadium at the moment. There are some wet supporters! Rotten night in Madrid as 9pm local time approaches!

8 min Eight minutes on the clock and the score remains level, but it has been a very entertaining start to this match. Real Madrid, as expected, are dangerous when they counter, but Sociedad are also causing problems in wide positions. I would be surprised if we did not see goals tonight.

6 min BOOKING! Inigo (Sociedad) is booked for a heavy challenge on Ronaldo.

5 min CHANCE! Oyarzabal drives into the Real Madrid box, but instead of shooting, the number 18 looks for Willian Jose and the home side can clear their lines. Dangerous moment there!

4 min Half-chance for the home side as Benzema drives down the right and delivers a low cross into the Sociedad box, but neither Ronaldo nor Lucas Vasquez can make contact. Sociedad manage to clear their lines, but the pressure comes straight back as Kroos strides through the middle of midfield.

2 min ... it is very much a winter night in Madrid as the rain falls and the temperature continues to drop. Not the best, but we should have a good game of football on our hands! As expected, it has been a fast start as both teams battle for early control of the possession, which could be vital.

0 min KICKOFF! Sociedad kick things off at the Bernabeu...

7.42pm Here we go then. Both sets of players have joined us on the pitch ahead of the first period at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid are, of course, the favourites tonight, but you just get the feeling that this could be a tough game for the league leaders. Stay tuned for all of the action from the Bernabeu.

7.35pm Sociedad have actually won five of their nine away league matches this season, but as mentioned, they have a poor record at the Bernabeu. Eusebio's side have beaten Atletico and drawn with Barcelona this season though and will enter this match full of confidence following a strong run.

7.32pm Indeed, only Barcelona (12), Sevilla (13) and Real Madrid (13) have won more league games than Sociedad this season and the Basque outfit will enter this match off the back of a run of four wins from their last five in Spain's top flight. They did lose 4-0 at home to third-place Sevilla on January 7, but have beaten Malaga and Celta Vigo without conceding in their last two in the league.

7.28pm Since securing fourth in La Liga in the 2012-13 campaign, Sociedad have finished seventh, 12th and ninth over the last three seasons. David Moyes failed to make his mark with the Spanish club, but Eusebio has settled things down and 11 wins from 19 league matches this season is an indication of their improvement during the 2016-17 campaign. This will be a tough game for Real Madrid. © AFP

7.25pm As for Sociedad, the Basque outfit were knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night after losing 5-2 to Barcelona, but they are currently going very well in the league. Indeed, a total of 35 points from 19 matches has left Eusebio Sacristan's side in fifth position in the table – just one point behind fourth-place Atletico Madrid. A win tonight would take them into a Champions League spot.

7.22pm After this match, Real Madrid will visit an in-form Celta Vigo in the league next weekend, before travelling to struggling Osasuna on February 11. Then comes the small matter of the return of the Champions League as Real Madrid host Italian outfit Napoli in the first leg of their last-16 clash.

7.18pm Barcelona stumbled last season after competing in the Club World Cup and Real Madrid have suffered a similar fate at the start of 2017 after their success in that particular competition last month. Los Blancos remain the team to beat in La Liga, however, and victory tonight would place them in an extremely strong position as they look to win their first league title since 2012. © AFP

7.15pm Real Madrid set a new Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten when they drew 3-3 with Sevilla in the Copa del Rey on January 12, but that long run came to an end when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Sevilla in the league three days later. They did manage to beat Malaga 2-1 in the league last weekend, but it was far from convincing from Zidane's side and an improvement will be expected tonight.

7.12pm In terms of La Liga, Real Madrid still sit top of the table on 43 points despite having two games in hand over second-place Barcelona and third-place Sevilla. Indeed, Barcelona could only draw 1-1 at Real Betis earlier this afternoon, before Sevilla lost 3-1 at Espanyol. Victory tonight would move Los Blancos four points clear of second-place Barcelona, still with a game in hand (away to Valencia).

7.08pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this mild evening in Madrid. I shall speak about the away side and their recent form a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid. As mentioned, Los Blancos were knocked out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage on Wednesday night after a 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo saw them lose 4-3 on aggregate. © SilverHub

7.05pm As for Sociedad, head coach Eusebio Sacristan has made four changes to the team that lost 5-2 at Barcelona on Thursday night. Joseba Zaldua replaces Aritz Elustondo at right-back, while there is a La Liga debut for Kevin Rodrigues at left-back as Yuri drops out of the selection. There are also a couple of changes further forward as Sergio Canales and Juanmi replace Xabi Prieto and Carlos Vela, who have both dropped to the bench. It is again a flexible 4-3-3 formation for the Basque outfit.

7.02pm Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made three changes to the team that drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, with Keylor Navas, Raphael Varane and Lucas Vasquez taking the places of Kiko Casilla, Isco and Marco Asensio. The return of Varane sees Casemiro move into central midfield, while Mateo Kovacic, Nacho and Danilo all keep their spots in the XI.

6.58pm TEAMS! REAL: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Kroos, Kovacic; Lucas, Benzema, Ronaldo SOC: Rulli; Zaldua, Navas, Inigo, Kevin; Illarra, Canales, Zurutuza; Oyarzabal, Juanmi, Willian

6.55pm Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Spanish capital. Both of these teams were in Copa del Rey action during the week and both were actually eliminated in their respective quarter-final ties. Indeed, Real Madrid lost 4-3 on aggregate to Celta Vigo after a 2-2 draw at the Balaidos, while Sociedad lost 5-2 at Barcelona to exit the competition. © AFP

6.52pm Sociedad have only ever won twice at the Bernabeu and they suffered a 3-1 defeat on their last visit to this stadium in December 2015. It is a tough ask for the visitors tonight, but they have been in fine form in recent weeks and are really pressing for a Champions League position as the season develops.

6.49pm Real Madrid have only lost once to Sociedad since the 2003-04 campaign, when the Basque outfit actually won both league fixtures. Sociedad's last success over Los Blancos came during the 2014-15 season, but Real Madrid have won all four of their league meetings since then – including a 3-0 victory when they travelled to the Anoeta for the reverse match back in August.