Cristiano Ronaldo is ruled out and Gareth Bale is suspended for Real Madrid's trip to Eibar.

In all, just three players keep their places from the dramatic 3-3 draw with Las Palmas at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, with Keylor Navas between the sticks and Sergio Ramos and Nacho in the back four.

Marcelo and Dani Carvajal drop down to the bench as Danilo and Pepe earn recalls, while it is all change in the middle of the field as Luka Modric, James Rodriguez and Casemiro come in for Isco, Toni Kroos and Mateo Kovacic.

Ronaldo suffered a muscular injury this week so misses the trip to the Ipurua Municipal Stadium while Bale is out for the next two games after seeing red against Las Palmas, so manager Zinedine Zidane names an all-new front three this afternoon.

Lucas Vazquez, Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio are the men to make the cut, while Alvaro Morata fails to make the matchday squad.

Eibar: Yoel; Capa, Ramis, Dos Santos, Luna; Escalante, Garcia, Adrian; Leon, Enrich, Pena

Subs: Riesgo, Galvez, Rivera, Inui, Kike, Arbilla, Bebe

Real Madrid: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Pepe, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, James; Lucas, Benzema, Asensio

Subs: Casilla, Carvajal, Kroos, Marcelo, Kovacic, Mariano, Isco

