Live Commentary: Eibar vs. Real Madrid

Eibar have only lost one of their last seven in the league and that impressive run of form has left the Basque side in seventh position in Spain's top flight.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, missed the chance to return to the top of La Liga on Wednesday night when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Las Palmas at the Bernabeu.
Victory for Zinedine Zidane's side here, however, would see them move two points above Barcelona on the same number of matches.
BEROTZE LANAK | CALENTAMIENTO | WARM UP#EibarRealMadrid #AupaEibar pic.twitter.com/vSNpEtLAS7— SD Eibar (@SDEibar) March 4, 2017
EIBAR: Yoel; Capa, Ramis, Dos Santos, Luna; Escalante, Garcia, Adrian; Leon, Enrich, Pena
REAL: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Pepe, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, James; Lucas, Benzema, Asensio