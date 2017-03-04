Mar 4, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Ipurua Municipal Stadium
EibarEibar
vs.
Real Madrid
 

Live Commentary: Eibar vs. Real Madrid

Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the La Liga clash between Eibar and Real Madrid from the Ipurua.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 15:04 UK

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the La Liga clash between Eibar and Real Madrid from the Ipurua.

Eibar have only lost one of their last seven in the league and that impressive run of form has left the Basque side in seventh position in Spain's top flight.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, missed the chance to return to the top of La Liga on Wednesday night when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Las Palmas at the Bernabeu.

Victory for Zinedine Zidane's side here, however, would see them move two points above Barcelona on the same number of matches.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
3.08pm

3.05pmEibar's form this season is even more incredible when considering where they have come from. The Gunners only secured promotion to La Liga during the 2013-14 campaign and actually finished 18th in their first ever season in Spain's top flight. Financial problems for Elche, however, saw Eibar remain in La Liga and they finished comfortably in 14th position in the table last term.

3.02pmOsasuna, who look doomed at the bottom of the table, are Eibar's next opponents after this match, while they will host Espanyol on March 18. If the Basque side have serious ambitions of a European finish this season then they need to pick up points in matches against the big teams. The hosts, however, might well have caught a wounded Real Madrid at a difficult time this afternoon.

Sergi Enrich of SD Eibar celebrates with his teammate Sergio Gontan of SD Eibar after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Valencia CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Eibar, Spain.© Getty Images


2.58pmSince losing 4-0 at home to Barcelona on January 22, Eibar have only suffered one defeat in the league and that came away to Sevilla. During that run, they put four goals past Valencia and Granada without conceding, in addition to winning 3-0 at home to Malaga on February 25. Last weekend, they picked up a brilliant point away at Real Sociedad in what was an entertaining 2-2 draw.

2.55pmEibar, however, will not be in the mood to hand out any favours this afternoon. A very impressive campaign has seen the Basque outfit win 11 of their 25 league matches – collecting 39 points in the process – to sit in seventh position. They are actually only three points off sixth-place Villarreal and have their eyes on a top-six finish approaching the business end of the campaign.

2.52pmReal Madrid have had their problems in recent weeks, but they are still in charge of their own destiny in the league and have won 17 of their 24 La Liga fixtures this term. Like Barcelona, they have only lost twice in Spain's top flight during the 2016-17 campaign and a strong performance – and indeed result – this afternoon would see them return to the top of the division ahead of Barcelona.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016© AFP


2.48pmIn terms of what is ahead for Los Blancos, they will travel to Napoli next week for the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League, boasting a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid. They will then welcome Real Betis in the league on March 12, before travelling to Athletic Bilbao on March 18. Their game in hand away to Celta has not yet been finalised, but it will have to fit in somewhere.

2.45pmReal Madrid's game in hand is away to Celta Vigo – hardly a given – and there is no question that they have allowed Barcelona and indeed Sevilla back into the race. Instead of potentially opening up a seven-point lead, Zidane's side are now battling to hold onto first position and recent performances suggest that there are going to be plenty more twists and turns in the final months.

2.42pmLas Palmas actually kept their two-goal lead into the final five minutes, but a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty levelled the scores in the 86th minute, before the Portuguese headed an equaliser one minute from time. It was another late show from Real Madrid after coming from 2-0 down to beat Villarreal 3-2 last weekend, but they surely cannot get away with another one this afternoon.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


2.38pmBarcelona took over first position on Wednesday night after thumping Sporting Gijon 6-1 at Camp Nou, but Real Madrid had the chance to return to the summit when they hosted Las Palmas. Isco sent Los Blancos into an eighth-minute lead at the Bernabeu, but Zidane's side actually found themselves 3-1 down and with 10 men entering the final 30 minutes of football in the capital.

2.35pmSo there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff this afternoon. I shall speak about Eibar and their impressive form a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane's side currently sit second in La Liga on 56 points – one point behind the leaders Barcelona, who have played one more game than the Madrid giants.

2.32pmAs for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo misses out this afternoon due to a muscular problem, while Gareth Bale starts his two-game suspension. As a result, Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio join Karim Benzema in the final third, while James Rodriguez is given a start in midfield. There are also changes at the back as Danilo and Nacho start in the two full-back positions.

Karim Benzema in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016© SilverHub


2.28pmFrench defender Florian Lejeune misses out for Eibar this afternoon through suspension, meaning that there is a spot in central defence for Mauro dos Santos. Sergi Enrich also returns to the team at centre-forward, with Ruben Pena reverting to a wide position. Spanish midfielder Adrian also boosts the team in the middle of the park as Jose Luis Mendilibar shuffles his pack.

2.25pmTEAMS!

EIBAR: Yoel; Capa, Ramis, Dos Santos, Luna; Escalante, Garcia, Adrian; Leon, Enrich, Pena

REAL: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Pepe, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, James; Lucas, Benzema, Asensio


2.22pmRight, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news for this match. Real Madrid were in action on Wednesday night – drawing 3-3 at home to Las Palmas – but Eibar have had a free week to prepare for this match. Any changes for Los Blancos? Let's have a look...

2.19pmReal Madrid have won four of the last five league fixtures between the two teams, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding clash last season. That said, the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu this term, with Gareth Bale cancelling out an early Fran Rico effort.

2.16pmAfternoon all! Sports Mole's live La Liga coverage continues from the Basque County as in-form Eibar welcome Real Madrid, who are looking to return to the top of the table ahead of Barcelona. It has been a turbulent last couple of matches for the Madrid giants and head coach Zinedine Zidane will he hoping for a more comfortable match this afternoon. Stay tuned for the action!

Sergi Enrich of SD Eibar celebrates with his teammate Sergio Gontan of SD Eibar after scoring the opening goal during the La Liga match between SD Eibar and Valencia CF at Ipurua Municipal Stadium on December 13, 2015 in Eibar, Spain.
Read Next:
Fulham 'to swoop for Sergi Enrich'
>
View our homepages for Zinedine Zidane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Eibar vs. Real Madrid
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo out for Real Madrid
 Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo absent for Eibar trip
Real Madrid lose Bale to two-game banNavas: 'Whistles act as motivation'France legend Raymond Kopa dies, aged 85Zidane: 'Madrid will fight until the end'Hugo Lloris 'still a target for Madrid'
Ozil reveals Mourinho branded him a "coward"Bale apologised to teammates after sending-offResult: Ronaldo saves Real Madrid with late braceLive Commentary: Real Madrid 3-3 Las Palmas - as it happenedTeam News: Four changes for busy Real Madrid
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Eibar News
Luka Modric in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Eibar vs. Real Madrid
 Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Team News: Cristiano Ronaldo out for Real Madrid
 Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks at a press conference ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
Report: Barcelona fail with Ander Capa bid
Fulham 'to swoop for Sergi Enrich'Result: Atletico coast into Copa del Rey semisResult: Barcelona comfortable winners at IpuruaLive Commentary: Eibar 0-4 Barcelona - as it happenedTeam News: Neymar back for Barcelona
Big three kept apart in Copa last eightResult: Atletico beat Eibar to regain fourthLive Commentary: Eibar 0-2 Atletico - as it happenedReal Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16Report: West Ham, Saints eye Garcia move
> Eibar Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Barcelona25176271215057
2Real Madrid24175263253856
3Sevilla25174449292055
4Real Sociedad2615384236648
5Atletico MadridAtletico25137545222346
6Villarreal25119536191742
7EibarEibar2511684133839
8Athletic Bilbao2511593130138
9Espanyol259973533236
10Celta Vigo2410593939035
11AlavesAlaves258982531-633
12Las PalmasLas Palmas2578103539-429
13Valencia2585123543-829
14Real Betis2576122741-1427
15Malaga2568113242-1026
16Leganes2666142140-1924
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2448122740-1320
18Granada2647152454-3019
19Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2545162754-2717
20Osasuna2517172559-3410
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 