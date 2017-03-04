Live Commentary: Eibar vs. Real Madrid

Victory for Zinedine Zidane 's side here, however, would see them move two points above Barcelona on the same number of matches.

Real Madrid , meanwhile, missed the chance to return to the top of La Liga on Wednesday night when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Las Palmas at the Bernabeu.

Eibar have only lost one of their last seven in the league and that impressive run of form has left the Basque side in seventh position in Spain's top flight.

3.05pm Eibar's form this season is even more incredible when considering where they have come from. The Gunners only secured promotion to La Liga during the 2013-14 campaign and actually finished 18th in their first ever season in Spain's top flight. Financial problems for Elche, however, saw Eibar remain in La Liga and they finished comfortably in 14th position in the table last term.

3.02pm Osasuna, who look doomed at the bottom of the table, are Eibar's next opponents after this match, while they will host Espanyol on March 18. If the Basque side have serious ambitions of a European finish this season then they need to pick up points in matches against the big teams. The hosts, however, might well have caught a wounded Real Madrid at a difficult time this afternoon. © Getty Images

2.58pm Since losing 4-0 at home to Barcelona on January 22, Eibar have only suffered one defeat in the league and that came away to Sevilla. During that run, they put four goals past Valencia and Granada without conceding, in addition to winning 3-0 at home to Malaga on February 25. Last weekend, they picked up a brilliant point away at Real Sociedad in what was an entertaining 2-2 draw.

2.55pm Eibar, however, will not be in the mood to hand out any favours this afternoon. A very impressive campaign has seen the Basque outfit win 11 of their 25 league matches – collecting 39 points in the process – to sit in seventh position. They are actually only three points off sixth-place Villarreal and have their eyes on a top-six finish approaching the business end of the campaign.

2.52pm Real Madrid have had their problems in recent weeks, but they are still in charge of their own destiny in the league and have won 17 of their 24 La Liga fixtures this term. Like Barcelona, they have only lost twice in Spain's top flight during the 2016-17 campaign and a strong performance – and indeed result – this afternoon would see them return to the top of the division ahead of Barcelona. © AFP

2.48pm In terms of what is ahead for Los Blancos, they will travel to Napoli next week for the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League, boasting a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Madrid. They will then welcome Real Betis in the league on March 12, before travelling to Athletic Bilbao on March 18. Their game in hand away to Celta has not yet been finalised, but it will have to fit in somewhere.

2.45pm Real Madrid's game in hand is away to Celta Vigo – hardly a given – and there is no question that they have allowed Barcelona and indeed Sevilla back into the race. Instead of potentially opening up a seven-point lead, Zidane's side are now battling to hold onto first position and recent performances suggest that there are going to be plenty more twists and turns in the final months.

2.42pm Las Palmas actually kept their two-goal lead into the final five minutes, but a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty levelled the scores in the 86th minute, before the Portuguese headed an equaliser one minute from time. It was another late show from Real Madrid after coming from 2-0 down to beat Villarreal 3-2 last weekend, but they surely cannot get away with another one this afternoon. © SilverHub

2.38pm Barcelona took over first position on Wednesday night after thumping Sporting Gijon 6-1 at Camp Nou, but Real Madrid had the chance to return to the summit when they hosted Las Palmas. Isco sent Los Blancos into an eighth-minute lead at the Bernabeu, but Zidane's side actually found themselves 3-1 down and with 10 men entering the final 30 minutes of football in the capital.

2.35pm So there we have it. The two teams are in and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff this afternoon. I shall speak about Eibar and their impressive form a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane 's side currently sit second in La Liga on 56 points – one point behind the leaders Barcelona, who have played one more game than the Madrid giants.

2.32pm As for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo misses out this afternoon due to a muscular problem, while Gareth Bale starts his two-game suspension. As a result, Lucas Vasquez and Marco Asensio join Karim Benzema in the final third, while James Rodriguez is given a start in midfield. There are also changes at the back as Danilo and Nacho start in the two full-back positions. © SilverHub

2.28pm French defender Florian Lejeune misses out for Eibar this afternoon through suspension, meaning that there is a spot in central defence for Mauro dos Santos. Sergi Enrich also returns to the team at centre-forward, with Ruben Pena reverting to a wide position. Spanish midfielder Adrian also boosts the team in the middle of the park as Jose Luis Mendilibar shuffles his pack.

2.25pm TEAMS! EIBAR: Yoel; Capa, Ramis, Dos Santos, Luna; Escalante, Garcia, Adrian; Leon, Enrich, Pena REAL: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Pepe, Nacho; Modric, Casemiro, James; Lucas, Benzema, Asensio

2.22pm Right, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news for this match. Real Madrid were in action on Wednesday night – drawing 3-3 at home to Las Palmas – but Eibar have had a free week to prepare for this match. Any changes for Los Blancos? Let's have a look...

2.19pm Real Madrid have won four of the last five league fixtures between the two teams, including a 2-0 victory in the corresponding clash last season. That said, the points were shared in a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu this term, with Gareth Bale cancelling out an early Fran Rico effort.