Apr 18, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
0-0
Bayern Munich
 
LIVE

Vidal (6')

Team News: Robert Lewandowski starts against Madrid

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (L) and Olympiakos' French defender Arthur Masuaku (R) vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
© Getty Images
Robert Lewandowski starts for Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final trip to Real Madrid.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 19:13 UK

Robert Lewandowski starts for Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final trip to Real Madrid tonight.

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes from the side that suffered a 2-1 defeat on home turf last Wednesday, with Lewandowski recovering from a shoulder injury to replace Thomas Muller up front.

Arturo Vidal, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will provide attacking support for Lewandowski, with Thiago and Xabi Alonso continuing in holding roles.

With Javi Martinez suspended after seeing red in the first leg, Mats Hummels earns a recall to the back four alongside Jerome Boateng, Philipp Lahm and David Alaba.

For the hosts, Zinedine Zidane is forced into one change from the reverse fixture last week following the news that Gareth Bale has been ruled out with an ankle problem.

That means a recall for Isco, who scored a brace at Sporting Gijon in La Liga at the weekend, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema up front.

Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric patrol the midfield, while Dani Carvajal, skipper Sergio Ramos - making his 100th Champions League appearance - Nacho and Marcelo continue in the back four.

Options on the bench for Zidane include James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Morata.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo
Subs: Casilla, James Rodriguez, Kovacic, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Morata, Danilo

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Lahm, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Alonso; Vidal, Robben, Ribery; Lewandowski
Subs: Ulreich, Bernat, Kimmich, Costa, Rafinha, Coman, Muller

Keep up with all of the action from the Bernabeu tonight with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Gareth Bale poses with his winners' medal after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid31236282334975
2Barcelona32226491306172
3Atletico MadridAtletico32198559243565
4Sevilla32188656391762
5Villarreal32159846262054
6Athletic Bilbao32165114537853
7Real Sociedad32164124845352
8EibarEibar32148105244850
9Espanyol32131094442249
10Celta Vigo31135134851-344
11AlavesAlaves321110113139-843
12Valencia32117144754-740
13Las PalmasLas Palmas32108145157-638
14Real Betis3297163551-1634
15Malaga3289153649-1333
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo32710153550-1531
17Leganes3269172649-2327
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon3257203464-3022
19Granada3248202768-4120
20Osasuna3238213273-4117
> Full Version
