Robert Lewandowski starts for Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final trip to Real Madrid tonight.

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes from the side that suffered a 2-1 defeat on home turf last Wednesday, with Lewandowski recovering from a shoulder injury to replace Thomas Muller up front.

Arturo Vidal, Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery will provide attacking support for Lewandowski, with Thiago and Xabi Alonso continuing in holding roles.

With Javi Martinez suspended after seeing red in the first leg, Mats Hummels earns a recall to the back four alongside Jerome Boateng, Philipp Lahm and David Alaba.

For the hosts, Zinedine Zidane is forced into one change from the reverse fixture last week following the news that Gareth Bale has been ruled out with an ankle problem.

That means a recall for Isco, who scored a brace at Sporting Gijon in La Liga at the weekend, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema up front.

Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric patrol the midfield, while Dani Carvajal, skipper Sergio Ramos - making his 100th Champions League appearance - Nacho and Marcelo continue in the back four.

Options on the bench for Zidane include James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Morata.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, James Rodriguez, Kovacic, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Morata, Danilo

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Lahm, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Thiago, Alonso; Vidal, Robben, Ribery; Lewandowski

Subs: Ulreich, Bernat, Kimmich, Costa, Rafinha, Coman, Muller

