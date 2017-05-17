May 17, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Balaídos
Celta Vigo
0-1
Real Madrid

Aspas (38')
HT
Ronaldo (10')
Casemiro (30')

Team News: Five changes for Real Madrid at Celta Vigo

Karim Benzema, who got the keys to my bimmer, celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Espanyol on January 31, 2016
Real Madrid make five changes ahead of their La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 19:20 UK

Real Madrid have made five changes ahead of their La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco and Karim Benzema are reinstated to the starting XI by Zinedine Zidane.

Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic and Alvaro Morata are dropped from the line-up that won 4-1 against Sevilla on Sunday.

Los Blancos are tied with Barcelona on top of the table entering the match, which serves as Real's game in hand ahead of this weekend's final round of fixtures.

Celta, meanwhile, have made seven changes to the XI which fell to a 3-1 defeat at Alaves on Sunday.

Sergio Alvarez, Jonny Castro, Gustavo Cabral, Hugo Mallo, Pablo Hernandez, Iago Aspas and John Guidetti are all reinstated by head coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Celta Vigo: Sergio, Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny, Hernandez, Jozabed, Wass, Aspas, Sisto, Guidetti
Subs: Villar, Fontas, Pape, Diaz, Beauve, Hjulsager, Gomez

Real Madrid: Navas, Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Coentrao, Kovacic, Vazquez, Asensio, Morata

Follow all the action from the Estadio de Balaidos with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid372863101406190
2Barcelona372764112357787
3Atletico MadridAtletico37229667264175
4Sevilla37209864491569
5Villarreal371810953322164
6Athletic Bilbao371961252401263
7Real Sociedad37196125751663
8EibarEibar37159135447754
9AlavesAlaves371412114042-254
10Espanyol371411124749-253
11Malaga371210154953-446
12Valencia37137175562-746
13Celta Vigo37135195064-1444
14Las PalmasLas Palmas37109185371-1839
15Real Betis37108193962-2338
16Leganes37810193554-1934
17Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo37712184061-2133
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon3779214070-3030
ROsasuna37410234089-4922
RGranada3748252980-5120
