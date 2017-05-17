Real Madrid make five changes ahead of their La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid have made five changes ahead of their La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on Wednesday night.

Marcelo, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Isco and Karim Benzema are reinstated to the starting XI by Zinedine Zidane.

Nacho Fernandez, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez, Mateo Kovacic and Alvaro Morata are dropped from the line-up that won 4-1 against Sevilla on Sunday.

Los Blancos are tied with Barcelona on top of the table entering the match, which serves as Real's game in hand ahead of this weekend's final round of fixtures.

Celta, meanwhile, have made seven changes to the XI which fell to a 3-1 defeat at Alaves on Sunday.

Sergio Alvarez, Jonny Castro, Gustavo Cabral, Hugo Mallo, Pablo Hernandez, Iago Aspas and John Guidetti are all reinstated by head coach Eduardo Berizzo.

Celta Vigo: Sergio, Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny, Hernandez, Jozabed, Wass, Aspas, Sisto, Guidetti

Subs: Villar, Fontas, Pape, Diaz, Beauve, Hjulsager, Gomez

Real Madrid: Navas, Danilo, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Kroos, Casemiro, Modric, Isco, Benzema, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, Nacho, Coentrao, Kovacic, Vazquez, Asensio, Morata

Follow all the action from the Estadio de Balaidos with Sports Mole's live text commentary.