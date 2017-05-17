Live Commentary: Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid

Standing in their way is a Celta side without a single point in any of their last five matches, having focused solely on a Europa League campaign that ended at the semi-final stage last week.

The visitors are within touching distance of a first top-flight crown in five years, knowing that four points from their remaining two games will get them over the line.

8.46pm Madrid turned things up a notch in the closing stages of the half. Isco was as good as though but was let down by a lack of strength. Benzema was played in moments later, only for his shot to be kept out by Alvarez. Celta have looked very bright in the first half, registering double figures for attempts, but it is the visitors who lead through a Ronaldo strike.

45+1 min HALF TIME: CELTA VIGO 0-1 REAL MADRID

44 min Ronaldo slots the ball through for Benzema, who catches out the keeper but is denied by the offside flag. Half time now just moments away in a first half that has completely flown by - an entertaining match so far.

42 min YELLOW CARD! A big call from the referee. Aspas chipped the ball up and it hit Varane quite clearly on the arm, pretty much right on the line - a penalty. Except the officials did not spot it, and Aspas was instead booked for dissent.

40 min SHOT! Disappointing from Aspas, who blasts the ball into the side-netting. Probably should have been sending his shot across the face of goal, in the end leaving Navas with nothing to do. Moments later, the same player sent a shot a yard wide from range.

38 min Guidetti was through on goal if he could just get the ball out of his feet, but in the end he ran straight into Varane with a couple of men over. Celta doing everything except getting a telling shot on target at the moment.

36 min Less than 10 minutes of the half to play and I would say that Celta are still looking the better side. Navas has now been required a few times, while Alvarez's only real involvement so far has been picking the ball out of his net.

34 min SAVE! Big stop from Navas - not for the first time this season. Daniel Wass belts the free kick right down the middle, with the keeper doing well to read the swerve. Roncaglia could not tap in the rebound, but he was offside anyway.

32 min YELLOW CARD! Ronaldo playing pretty much as the striker in the side at the moment, which is increasingly becoming his strongest position. Benzema just off him and Isco slightly deeper again. Casemiro booked for a strong challenge.

30 min As things stand, Madrid will go into the final day of the season sitting top of the pile on 90 points - three more than Barcelona. Needing just a point at Malaga, you would strongly back them to get themselves over the line.

28 min Good work from Benzema down the right this time, sending in a teasing ball towards the back post towards Ronaldo. The Portuguese would have had a tap-in if not for Roncaglia's sliding intervention to concede a corner.

26 min Really disappointing from Sisto, who has the chance to return the ball to his teammate but instead goes for goal. A poor attempt which failed to test Navas, from what was just about the best-worked move of the night so far.

24 min Kroos looks to make some inroads down the left flank, picking out Ronaldo who could not quite bring the ball under control in time to test Alvarez. A cross into the box was then punched clear by the Celta keeper.

22 min A quarter of the match played and Celta can be happy with what they have given so far. Unfortunate to find themselves a goal down, courtesy of Ronaldo's latest strike from range. Madrid yet to really find their groove.

20 min Celta have just about been the better side so far, testing Navas with a couple of routine stops. Just the one half-chance for the visitors, meanwhile, which Ronaldo buried in typical trademark style - 10 goals in 11 apps against Celta for him.

18 min Sisto given a chance to get a shot in from range, which was deflected wide. Navas tried his best to keep it in but was unable to, although it did not matter in the end as Cabral could not direct the set-piece delivery on goal.

16 min A number of players one booking away from an automatic suspension as far as Madrid are concerned, incidentally, including star man Ronaldo. A Celta free kick into the box is headed down by Gustavo Cabral into the hands of Navas.

14 min SHOT! Guidetti was unable to wriggle his way through a sea of bodies, but from the next wave of attack Jonny got a shot on goal that deflected into the hands of Keylor Navas. Credit to Celta, who are here to give their opponents a game.

12 min Madrid had not created anything prior to their early breakthrough, with Celta looking just as lively. Reluctant to even call that Ronaldo strike a chance - when you have him in the side, though, you almost expect him to find the net from 20 yards out.

10 min You just have to stand and admire this guy sometimes - ironic, because that is exactly what Sergio Alvarez did when Cristiano Ronaldo fired away on goal. Looked like being just half a chance for the Portuguese, picking up the ball on the edge of the box, working a yard of space and picking his spot past Alvarez.

9 min GOAL! CELTA VIGO 0-1 REAL MADRID (CRISTIANO RONALDO)

7 min Another attacking move from the Sky Blues, which this time ends with the ball being well handled by Madrid stopper Navas. Madrid may have a game on their hands tonight, but they do not seem to bee that keen to soak up any pressure.

5 min Pretty end-to-end feel to the match at the moment, with Celta getting bodies forward. Once their attack broke down Real looked to counter, but Benzema's charge down the left counted for little as he again failed to spot a teammate.

3 min Positive start from the visitors, as Benzema gets in behind but cannot find a teammate. Casemiro muscled off the ball, leaving the midfield man a little disappointed, but the referee appeared to get that call correct.

1 min KICKOFF! We are up and running at Balaidos, where Madrid have seen a fair bit of the ball in the opening minute or so and are feeling their way into the game. Far from being patient, they will want a goal as soon as possible.

7.58pm Berizzo calls on his players to match the performance levels set in that Copa del Rey triumph earlier in the season. Barcelona manager Luis Enrique was right to point out that his men have lost games away to Celta and Malaga this term, the two grounds Madrid have left to visit, so getting over the line will be far from easy for Los Blancos. A huge evening ahead for them, then, with both sets of players now out on the pitch. © SilverHub

7.56pm Zidane claims that his men are feeling good physically, which his hard to argue with when looking at the way he has expertly rotated this season. The Frenchman is on the brink of a truly historic double, something which has not been seen in a generation, yet somehow his work appears to have gone perhaps a tad under the radar. It is almost as though he is doing what is expected and nothing more, yet he could end the season with more major honours as a manager than defeats. Let that sink in!

7.54pm With kickoff now a little over five minutes away at Balaidos, let us check out some pre-match thoughts from both camps. Eduardo Berizzo: "It will be a great match to play in front of our supporters. We feel very strong and know what to expect from a great side who are fit and coming off a great week. To beat them we must play very well and perform like we did in the cup win over them." Zinedine Zidane: "We're in good physical shape and are focused. We are giving our absolute all in every game, every move, giving everything. Every day we're closer, but it's more complicated. Anything can happen, but we always think positively and we'll give everything until the end."

7.52pm Since that loss to Barcelona at the Bernabeu a few weeks ago, which could well have been pivotal, Real have responded by winning four in a row. They have netted 16 times during that run, sharing out the goals and coping just fine without an array of their star players. On current form, you would not bet against Los Blancos winning the La Liga and Champions League double, which they last achieved 59 years ago.

7.50pm DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid have scored in 62-straight games in all competitions, while also netting at least once in each of their 36 La Liga games this term. It is a run that is unmatched anywhere in Europe's top divisions, but it is worth mentioning that they have never previously scored in every league game in a season throughout their illustrious history.

7.48pm As touched upon a little earlier, fringe players such as Rodriguez, Isco, Morata and Asensio will be fully deserving of their winners' medals, having played such a key part when called upon over the course of the season. Madrid also have an unrivalled knack of scoring late on in goals, including in that aforementioned 3-3 draw with Las Palmas at home, meaning that even when they look dead and buried they still somehow have the character to bounce back.

7.46pm No matter what happens this evening - win, lose or draw - the title race will definitely go down to the final day. Barcelona play host to Eibar on Sunday, while Madrid travel to Malaga - a trickier-looking assignment. Despite going the distance in the Champions League, where they remain on track for a third title in four years, Zidane has still managed to keep his players focused on the league - for that he deserves huge praise.

7.44pm Here we are, then, with Madrid and Barca locked on points at the top of La Liga heading into the final few days. The Catalan giants may be top thanks to a superior head-to-head record, but it hardly tells the whole story because Los Blancos will surely - surely! - move back above them once they get this game in hand out the way with. The formula is far from complicated: Four points from their remaining two games, against Celta and Malaga, will give Zidane's men the title.

7.42pm Madrid have lost just that one game in their last 14, however, keeping their nerve and only dropping points in that run to Las Palmas and Atletico Madrid. The latter was a cruel blow, coming late on following an Antoine Griezmann strike, yet even that was a point gained as it bettered the results of previous years against their rivals, while Barca would go down 2-0 to Malaga a few hours later. It looked like being, and probably still will be, a defining night.

7.40pm Zidane's team are in far better form than their opponents, sitting level on points with Barcelona at the top of the table with a game in hand left to play. This would have been the title-clinching evening for Los Blancos had Lionel Messi not had his way, tucking the ball home in the 93rd minute of a dramatic El Clasico showdown a few weeks back to inject some excitement into the title race. Real are still strong favourites, but you would not bet all your life savings on them doing it.

7.38pm Celta Vigo find themselves 16 points worse off than their final tally from last season, when finishing sixth in La Liga and earning a spot in Europe. Their run on the continent saw them only fall short in the semi-final stage, going down 2-1 to Manchester United on aggregate six days ago. League aspirations have very much taken a backseat, heading into this match on a five-game losing run. © SilverHub

7.36pm PREVIOUS MEETINGS! Celta Vigo have lost their last five meetings with Real Madrid , all since Eduardo Berizzo took charge. The Sky Blues have also won just one of the last nine league encounters at Balaidos against today's opponents, a 2-0 triumph in May 2014, losing the other eight during that run. It is fair to say that Los Blancos do not tend to lose matches here, then, which is particularly bad news for those Barcelona fans watching on.

7.34pm Vigo won 2-1 at the Bernabeu and then held Madrid to a 2-2 draw in the reverse tie to progress through, ending their opponents' chances of claiming an historic treble. It was arguably the lowest point of the season for Zidane, but tonight is about far more than just revenge for the Frenchman and his side. Besides, had they made it through in the domestic cup competition, they may have fared less well in the Champions League and La Liga further down the line.

7.32pm As Barcelona manager Luis Enrique was keen to point out at the weekend, just to get the Madrid nerves jangling a little, Celta do have previous when it comes to pulling off big-name scalps. The Sky Blues have defeated Barca and Real already this season in all competitions, becoming the only side to do so. Victory over the Catalan club here in a seven-goal thriller in October was followed up by an aggregate triumph over Los Blancos in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

7.30pm Celta were in better form when this match was originally meant to be played in February, winning three of their previous four ahead of that postponed clash, but it has been a real disappointing second half to the campaign overall. A lack of consistency, and more specifically this terrible run of losses, has left them nine points off top-half Espanyol with just two games left. The best they can hope for, with Real Sociedad to come on the final day, is an 11th-place finish.

7.28pm It is worth pointing out at this stage that tonight's game was pushed back from early February, with heavy storms causing structural damage to Balaidos which forced to local council to step in and put a halt to the match on safety grounds. It was far from ideal for both teams, knowing that there would be a fixture backlog to contend with in the latter stages of the season; particularly Real as they were already playing catch-up following their Club World Cup participation pre-Christmas.

7.26pm Going further back, it is seven defeats in their last eight, with the only respite of sorts coming in Tony Adams's first game in charge of Granada a month ago. They have conceded 17 and scored four in that time, shipping exactly three in their last three matches to Athletic Bilbao, Malaga and Alaves, with tonight's match their first at home in three following a stint on the road. Backed by their home crowd, this offers a big chance to get themselves back on track.

7.24pm Celta are on a five-match losing streak in La Liga, coinciding with their progression into the semi-finals of the Europa League last month. Berizzo, touted with taking on the Sevilla job next term with his contract at Balaidos soon to be up, can hardly be blamed for prioritising the continental competition, but the gamble did not pay off as Vigo fell to a 2-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester United at the last-four stage.

7.22pm All eyes very much on the visiting side tonight, then, but Celta - looking much stronger tonight than in recent weeks - will themselves see this as a big chance to go out with a bang. They currently sit 13th in the table after focusing almost entirely on Europe of late, picking up a total of 44 points so far - 16 fewer than their final tally of last season when finishing in the lofty heights of sixth place.

7.20pm Five changes made in all by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, taking his tally to 273 for the season across 58 matches - that is what you call squad depth! Nacho, Asensio, Rodriguez, Kovacic and Morata the men to drop out, as Zidane reverts to his strongest possible side for this crucial clash. Home side Celta Vigo make seven changes from their last league outing, meanwhile, fielding what will likely be a 4-2-3-1 formation. © SilverHub

7.18pm Nacho among the subs for the visitors, then, having won his appeal for the caution picked up against Sevilla. A lot has been made about the strength of Madrid's bench this season, which is arguably the difference between themselves and Barcelona over the duration of the campaign. Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio have both stepped up to the plate when called upon, and will likely play some part today, while Isco is promoted to the starting XI and Rodriguez is out with a foot injury.

7.16pm BENCH WATCH! CELTA VIGO SUBS: Villar, Fontas, Pape, Diaz, Beauve, Hjulsager, Gomez REAL MADRID SUBS: Casilla, Nacho, Coentrao, Morata, Asensio, Lucas, Kovacic

7.14pm Facundo Roncaglia and Gustavo Cabral link up in the heart of defence, as expected, while Hugo Mallo and Jony occupy the full-back berths. Pione Sisto is the other player in attack to keep an eye on, meanwhile, offering support to Aspas and Guidetti, as the Sky Blues attempt to end this dire run of league form and potentially end the season on a high by climbing a few spots in the table.

7.12pm In terms of the visitors, Eduardo Berizzo is able to now revert back to a stronger-looking side after weeks of rotation. The club's European aspirations now over, all focus is on the league for these next two games, so John Guidetti is handed a start up top where he is joined by leading scorer Iago Aspas. The former Liverpool man has netted 18 league goals this term - a hugely impressive figure that has seen him linked with a move away in the summer.

7.10pm Rodriguez lasted exactly an hour in the 4-1 win over Sevilla before making way and, having missed a couple of training sessions this week, he is nowhere to be seen tonight - could he have played his last game for Real? Isco is the man to have been given the nod alongside Karim Benzema and Ronaldo, taking the place of Gareth Bale, who remains out with a troublesome muscular problem that may also see him miss the Champions League final in his home city.

7.08pm Nacho was expected to miss out this evening due to an automatic suspension accumulated by yellow cards, but he won his appeal for the booking picked up against Sevilla and is therefore available tonight. Available, but not starting - he is among the subs. Danilo and Marcelo instead occupy the full-back berths, the latter returning to the side after his recent rest. Zidane has made a whopping 268 changes to his starting lineups across 57 games this term, which continues tonight as James Rodriguez also drops out due to a foot problem.

7.06pm The big news as far as the visitors are concerned is that Cristiano Ronaldo starts, having missed the last four away matches due to boss Zinedine Zidane 's smart squad rotation. No real need to give the Portuguese a rest now, with two big games to come in the next few days and then a fortnight break before the Champions League final. It goes without saying that Ronaldo really is the key man, scoring in nine of his 11 appearances against Celta and netting 18 in all.

7.04pm TEAM NEWS! CELTA VIGO XI: Sergio; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Pablo H, Jozabed; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto REAL MADRID XI: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema

7.02pm Many in Catalonia will no doubt be coming an eye on proceedings tonight, knowing that victory for Madrid and the first letters of their name can be carved into that famous trophy. With Celta and Malaga to come, both away from home, Los Blancos are the overwhelming favourites to now get the job done. There is still the small matter of a Champions League final to come for Madrid, too, so these next few weeks are truly huge.