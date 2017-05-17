Live Commentary: Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga showdown between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid at Balaidos.
The visitors are within touching distance of a first top-flight crown in five years, knowing that four points from their remaining two games will get them over the line.
Standing in their way is a Celta side without a single point in any of their last five matches, having focused solely on a Europa League campaign that ended at the semi-final stage last week.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
© SilverHub
Eduardo Berizzo: "It will be a great match to play in front of our supporters. We feel very strong and know what to expect from a great side who are fit and coming off a great week. To beat them we must play very well and perform like we did in the cup win over them."
Zinedine Zidane: "We're in good physical shape and are focused. We are giving our absolute all in every game, every move, giving everything. Every day we're closer, but it's more complicated. Anything can happen, but we always think positively and we'll give everything until the end."
© SilverHub
© SilverHub
CELTA VIGO SUBS: Villar, Fontas, Pape, Diaz, Beauve, Hjulsager, Gomez
REAL MADRID SUBS: Casilla, Nacho, Coentrao, Morata, Asensio, Lucas, Kovacic
CELTA VIGO XI: Sergio; Mallo, Cabral, Roncaglia, Jonny; Wass, Pablo H, Jozabed; Aspas, Guidetti, Sisto
REAL MADRID XI: Navas; Danilo, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Isco; Ronaldo, Benzema