Jan 4, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Sevilla

Team News: Karim Benzema only makes Real Madrid bench

Karim Benzema, who got the keys to my bimmer, celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Espanyol on January 31, 2016
© AFP
Karim Benzema only makes the bench for Real Madrid's Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla as Alvaro Morata leads the line at the Bernabeu.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 19:40 UK

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has opted to start Alvaro Morata ahead of Karim Benzema for this evening's Copa del Rey clash with Sevilla.

Zidane, who celebrates a year in charge of Los Blancos today, is without the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic for the first leg of the last-16 clash.

That has forced the European champions to make five changes from the side that started the final of the Club World Cup, with Kiko Casilla, Nacho, Marco Asensio, James Rodriguez and Morata all coming into the team.

Sevilla, meanwhile, make no fewer than seven changes to the side that hammed Formentera 9-1 in their last match before the winter break.

Adil Rami, Vicente Iborra, Ganso and Joaquin Correa are the only players to keep their place as the likes of Sergio Rico, Samir Nasri, Steven N'Zonzi and Vitolo return to the starting lineup.

Wissam Ben Yedder and Luciano Vietto, both of whom scored hat-tricks in the Formentera rout, have to make do with places on the bench this evening.

Real Madrid: Casilla; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Asensio, Kroos, James; Morata
Subs: Navas, Benzema, Coentrao, Mariano, Isco, Danilo, Odegaard

Sevilla: Rico; Mariano, Rami, Mercado, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Iborra, Nasri, Ganso, Vitolo; Correa
Subs: Kranevitter, Vietto, Ben Yedder, Kiyotake, Sarabia, Pareja, Sirigu

Follow all of the action from the Bernabeu courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage of the match.

Juanfran and Karim Benzema in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Asensio plays down Real's injury concerns
>
