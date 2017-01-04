Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage as Real Madrid face Sevilla in the first leg of their last-16 Copa del Rey clash at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos are aiming to claim their 20th Copa title this season, while Sevilla will be hoping to build on their reputation as five-time winners of the competition.
Follow all of the live action with our minute-by-minute updates below.
Please note that this game gets underway at 8.15pm.
7.42pmToday marks Zidane's first full year in the job at Real and he will be delighted with the way things have panned out so far this season. His side currently sit at the top of the La Liga table with a game in hand over Barcelona. He will, however, want to banish the club's recent torrid memories in this competition after they were thrown out of the tournament last campaign. Los Blancos do have a proud tradition in this tournament, though, having won the cup 19 times and Zidane will be keen to make it a 20th this season.
7.34pmAs for the visitors, Sampaoli has opted for strength from the off. The Sevilla coach has made a vast number of changes from the side that beat Formentera 9-1 before the winter break, as Sergio Rico, Samir Nasri, Steven N'Zonzi and Vitolo all make a return to the starting XI. The away side have retained the qualities of Adil Rami, Vicente Iborra, Ganso and Joaquin Correa. Wissam Ben Yedder and Luciano Vietto impressed before the break, but they both find themselves on the bench this evening.
7.32pmMadrid's bench is looking rather strong this evening as Zidane will be able to call on the likes of Karim Benzema, Isco and Danilo if his side finds itself in trouble. Given Ronaldo's absence, the club have in turn called up Martin Odegaard to the senior side and he too features on the sidelines.
7.29pmAs expected, both Ramos and Pepe miss out, leaving Raphael Varane and Nacho to lead from the back. Alvaro Morata has been elected to lead the line on his own this evening, leaving a five-man midfield that makes use of an influential three in the shape of Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric. James Rodriguez and youngster Marco Asensio also start and will be expected to provide much of the attacking support to line striker Morata.
7.28pmSEVILLA SUBSTITUTES: Kranevitter, Vietto, Ben Yedder, Kiyotake, Sarabia, Pareja, Sirigu
7.27pmSEVILLA STARTING XI: Rico; Mariano, Rami, Mercado, Escudero; N'Zonzi, Iborra, Nasri, Ganso, Vitolo; Correa
7.26pmREAL MADRID STARTING XI: Casilla; Carvajal, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Asensio, Kroos, James; Morata
7.25pmTime for the full team news now...
7.24pmThe hosts are also to be without Sergio Ramos and the injured trio of Lucas Vazquez, Mateo Kovacic and Gareth Bale, while Pepe is also struggling to make his way back into the side after an injury absence.
7.21pmThere has been much talk in the build-up to this contest about how exactly Zidane plans to treat this match, especially given that his side will face Sevilla again in the second leg of this tie as well as in the league in a couple of weeks. What we do know is that main man Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of the squad tonight, with some suggesting that his coach wants to ensure that the Portuguese star is free from any potential muscle strain ahead of the club's return to La Liga action.
7.21pmLos Blancos have already beaten Sevilla once this season in the UEFA Super Cup back in August, but Jorge Sampaoli's charges have enjoyed a fruitful period in La Liga this season. As it stands, the current Europa League champions hold third position in the league standings - trailing just Real and second-placed Barcelona.
7.17pmBoth sides enjoyed a prosperous 2016 and none more so than Real, who now find themselves unbeaten in a total of 37 games. Zinedine Zidane's men are also coming off the back of another triumph at the FIFA Club World Cup over the winter period.
7.15pmGood evening everyone and thank you for joining us as we bring you live coverage of Real Madrid's last-16 clash with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu. This represents both sides' first game of the new year and concludes the Spanish winter break.