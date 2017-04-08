Team News: BBC return for Madrid derby

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo return as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid.

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have all returned to the fold as Real Madrid welcome Atletico Madrid to the Bernabeu this afternoon.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

Subs: Casilla, Nacho, James Rodriguez, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres

Subs: Moreira, Lucas, Gimenez, Thomas, Cerci, Rober, Correa

