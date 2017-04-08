Team News: BBC return for Madrid derby

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have all returned to the fold as Real Madrid welcome Atletico Madrid to the Bernabeu this afternoon.
Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, James Rodriguez, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres
Subs: Moreira, Lucas, Gimenez, Thomas, Cerci, Rober, Correa
More to follow.
Keep up with all of the action from the Madrid derby this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.