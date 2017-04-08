Apr 8, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Team News: BBC return for Madrid derby

Gareth Bale celebrates with his Real Madrid teammates after opening the scoring in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on May 4, 2016
© Getty Images
Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo return as Real Madrid host Atletico Madrid.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, April 8, 2017 at 14:19 UK

Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo have all returned to the fold as Real Madrid welcome Atletico Madrid to the Bernabeu this afternoon.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo
Subs: Casilla, Nacho, James Rodriguez, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres
Subs: Moreira, Lucas, Gimenez, Thomas, Cerci, Rober, Correa

More to follow.

Keep up with all of the action from the Madrid derby this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
