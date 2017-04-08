Apr 8, 2017 at 3.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
 

Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid

Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Bernabeu.
Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Atleti may trail their city rivals by 10 points at the top of the table, having also played one game more, but they have won on each of their previous three league visits here - the first team to ever do so.

Los Blancos can sense a first title success in five years but still face all three sides directly below them between now and the end of the season, with today's Madrid derby followed closely by a huge showdown with Barcelona in a fortnight's time.

Can the hosts maintain their impressive run of form to stay clear at the top? Find out with our extensive updates below.


2.27pmSwitching attention to the visiting side now, boss Diego Simeone has also opted to go with his strongest available group of players, despite that Champions League quarter-final with Leicester City being just four days away. No Kevin Gameiro today due to the recurrence of an injury in training on Friday, so Fernando Torres joins key man Antoine Griezmann in attack in what is essentially a 4-4-2 formation.

2.25pmThere was debate to be had over who would start in central midfield for Real this afternoon, with Isco doing well when called upon this term but again overlooked today in favour of Casemiro. Toni Kroos, another rested in midweek, also takes up a spot in a three-man midfield, alongside the mercurial genius that is Luka Modric. Perhaps the most unfortunate player to miss out this afternoon is Alvaro Morata, however, who again found the net twice last time out when given a chance to shine - 11 goals now for him this season in 20 appearances.

2.23pmRaphael Varane is the big absentee from the home side this afternoon, having returned to action in that straightforward win at the Estadio Municipal de Butorque, only to leave the field after 10 minutes due to a fresh injury problem that is now expected to keep him out of action for a further month. Pepe, likely to leave the Spanish capital this summer for pastures new, is therefore handed another start alongside key defender Sergio Ramos.

2.21pmStarting with a look at the home team, manager Zinedine Zidane has inevitably reverted back to his strongest possible XI. Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema - the famed BBC strike partnership - were all left out for the 4-2 win at Leganes in midweek, with the Frenchman making the most of his strength in depth in this impressive squad. They will be fit and ready this afternoon, then, with all three restored to the starting lineup.

REAL MADRID XI: Navas; Carvajal, Pepe, Ramos, Marcelo; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo

ATLETICO MADRID XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Godin, Savic, Filipe Luis; Gabi, Koke, Saul, Carrasco; Griezmann, Torres


2.17pmLos Blancos have lost each of the last three Madrid derby showdowns on home soil and know that anything less than three points today will open the door for Barcelona to pounce. We will see Barca in action later today against Malaga at La Rosaleda, but they may head into that clash in Andalusia with a psychological blow to recover from should Real come out on top in the weekend's big match in the Spanish top flight.

2.15pmHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Bernabeu. The visitors make the cross-city journey trailing their neighbours by 10 points at the top of the table, with their slim hopes of title success hanging in the balance. A second league triumph in the space of a few years is unlikely, then, but they would love nothing more than to derail Real's bid for a rare success of their own.

