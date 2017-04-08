Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the La Liga meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Bernabeu.

Atleti may trail their city rivals by 10 points at the top of the table, having also played one game more, but they have won on each of their previous three league visits here - the first team to ever do so.

Los Blancos can sense a first title success in five years but still face all three sides directly below them between now and the end of the season, with today's Madrid derby followed closely by a huge showdown with Barcelona in a fortnight's time.

Can the hosts maintain their impressive run of form to stay clear at the top? Find out with our extensive updates below.

