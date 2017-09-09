Sep 9, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
0-0
Levante
 
LIVE

Team News: Gareth Bale on Madrid bench

Real Madrid's Welsh forward Gareth Bale gestures during the UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs Juventus at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on May 13, 2015
© Getty Images
Gareth Bale is named among the substitutes as Real Madrid welcome Levante to the Bernabeu.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 at 11:25 UK

Gareth Bale has been named among the substitutes as Real Madrid welcome Levante to the Bernabeu in Saturday's early La Liga kickoff.

The Welshman, who has come under fire from a section of the Los Blancos fanbase in recent weeks, is one of five players dropped by manager Zinedine Zidane following the 2-2 draw with Valencia before the international break.

Lucas Vazquez earns a recall in Bale's stead in the front three, which sees him join up with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, who bagged both goals against Los Che. Cristiano Ronaldo remains out of contention through suspension.

Isco also drops down to the bench and Luka Modric is rested as Zidane brings in Marcos Llorente to work alongside Toni Kroos and Marcelo, who is playing in a more advanced role on the left wing.

Skipper Sergio Ramos returns from a one-game ban to displace Casemiro as partner for Nacho in the heart of defence, while Dani Carvajal continues on the right and Theo Hernandez comes in at left-back.

One other change sees Kiko Casilla earn a recall between the sticks as Keylor Navas misses out on the matchday squad.

For the visitors, Juan Muniz makes two alterations from the side that claimed a 2-2 draw at home to Deportivo La Coruna last time out, switching to an expected 5-4-1 formation.

Alex Alegria continues to lead the line for the Frogs, while summer signing Ivi Lopez comes into the midfield after scoring from the spot against Depor, with Enis Bardhi dropping to the bench and Jose Luis Morales out through suspension.

Jose Campana, Jason and Jefferson Lerma keep their spots in the middle of the park, while Rober is the extra man in the back five, joining Ivan Lopez, Chema, Sergio Postigo and Antonio Tono. Raul continues in goal.

Real Madrid: Casilla; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Theo Hernandez; Llorente, Kroos, Marcelo; Vazquez, Benzema, Asensio
Subs: Luca, Vallejo, Bale, Casemiro, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos

Levante: Raul; Ivan, Tono, Postigo, Rober, Chema; Lerma, Ivi, Jason, Campana; Alegria
Subs: Oier, Samuel, Bardhi, Pedro Lopez, Lukic, Boateng, Luna

Keep up with all of the action from the Bernabeu this afternoon with Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

A general view during the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Zaragoza at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 30, 2011
Your Comments
Isco to sign new Real Madrid deal
United to return for Bale next summer?
> Real Madrid Homepage
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes32013216
4Real Madrid31205235
5Levante31203215
6Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
7GironaGirona21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11Getafe31112204
12EibarEibar21011103
13Real Betis210123-13
14Espanyol201112-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
