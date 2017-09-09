Gareth Bale is named among the substitutes as Real Madrid welcome Levante to the Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale has been named among the substitutes as Real Madrid welcome Levante to the Bernabeu in Saturday's early La Liga kickoff.

The Welshman, who has come under fire from a section of the Los Blancos fanbase in recent weeks, is one of five players dropped by manager Zinedine Zidane following the 2-2 draw with Valencia before the international break.

Lucas Vazquez earns a recall in Bale's stead in the front three, which sees him join up with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio, who bagged both goals against Los Che. Cristiano Ronaldo remains out of contention through suspension.

Isco also drops down to the bench and Luka Modric is rested as Zidane brings in Marcos Llorente to work alongside Toni Kroos and Marcelo, who is playing in a more advanced role on the left wing.

Skipper Sergio Ramos returns from a one-game ban to displace Casemiro as partner for Nacho in the heart of defence, while Dani Carvajal continues on the right and Theo Hernandez comes in at left-back.

One other change sees Kiko Casilla earn a recall between the sticks as Keylor Navas misses out on the matchday squad.

For the visitors, Juan Muniz makes two alterations from the side that claimed a 2-2 draw at home to Deportivo La Coruna last time out, switching to an expected 5-4-1 formation.

Alex Alegria continues to lead the line for the Frogs, while summer signing Ivi Lopez comes into the midfield after scoring from the spot against Depor, with Enis Bardhi dropping to the bench and Jose Luis Morales out through suspension.

Jose Campana, Jason and Jefferson Lerma keep their spots in the middle of the park, while Rober is the extra man in the back five, joining Ivan Lopez, Chema, Sergio Postigo and Antonio Tono. Raul continues in goal.

Real Madrid: Casilla; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Theo Hernandez; Llorente, Kroos, Marcelo; Vazquez, Benzema, Asensio

Subs: Luca, Vallejo, Bale, Casemiro, Isco, Kovacic, Ceballos

Levante: Raul; Ivan, Tono, Postigo, Rober, Chema; Lerma, Ivi, Jason, Campana; Alegria

Subs: Oier, Samuel, Bardhi, Pedro Lopez, Lukic, Boateng, Luna

