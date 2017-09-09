Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Levante

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Levante from the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid were held at home by Valencia before the international break, but the champions will be confident of returning to winning ways this afternoon.
Levante, meanwhile, have made a positive start to the new campaign – beating Villarreal and drawing with Deportivo La Coruna in their first two fixtures.
Stay tuned for live minute-by-minute updates from the Bernabeu.
El equipo ultima los ejercicios de calentamiento. #RealMadridLevante pic.twitter.com/GBj5gw6kBb— Levante UD (@LevanteUD) September 9, 2017
100 - Toni Kroos will be the 5th German player to reach 100 apps in La Liga (Schuster 316, Stielike 215, Özil 105, Khedira 102). Engineer. pic.twitter.com/udmK64cVuX— OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 9, 2017
REAL: Casilla; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Theo; Kroos, Llorente, Marcelo; Vazquez, Benzema, Asensio
LEVANTE: Raul; Ivan, Tono, Postigo, Rober, Chema; Lerma, Ivi, Jason, Campana; Alegria
