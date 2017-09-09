Live Commentary: Real Madrid 0-0 Levante

Levante , meanwhile, have made a positive start to the new campaign – beating Villarreal and drawing with Deportivo La Coruna in their first two fixtures.

Real Madrid were held at home by Valencia before the international break, but the champions will be confident of returning to winning ways this afternoon.

Good afternoon and welcome to Sports Mole 's live coverage of the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Levante from the Bernabeu.

9 min Real Madrid continue to dominate the ball as they pass and probe in the final third. Asensio attempts to meet a deep pass from Kroos, but the weight is just too strong, and Levante can resume the play from the dead-ball line. Nothing much going forward for Levante at the moment.

7 min Levante need to be very careful here as a couple of early mistakes have invited Real Madrid on. The away side's goalkeeper Fernandez takes too long to clear, and that allows Benzema to chase down the ball. Seven minutes on the clock, and Real Madrid are really putting the pressure on here.

5 min Wonderful defending from Lerma as the Levante midfielder comes across to challenge Benzema after the Frenchman had driven into the penalty area. Real Madrid look in the mood early on.

4 min Important defending from Lopez as Levante's number two prevents Asensio from sliding a pass into Marcelo, who would have been free inside the box. Positive start form the Spanish champions.

4 min Marcelo is playing in a wide left position for Real Madrid, with Hernandez at left-back. It had been thought that Marcelo would sit in central midfield, but the Brazilian is wide, for the moment at least. Benzema is up top, with Vasquez to the right, and Asensio sitting in the number 10 position here.

2 min ... it must be said that there is a wonderful atmosphere inside the stadium. The Bernabeu can be an unforgiving place, but the noise levels are brilliant this afternoon. Let's hope for an entertaining game.

0 min KICKOFF! Levante kick things off in Madrid...

11.58am Will Asensio inspire Real Madrid again this afternoon? What a player. Cristiano Ronaldo remains absent for the champions, but Asensio looks ready to become the next absolute superstar here. © Offside

11.55am Here we go then - both sets of players are in the tunnel ahead of kickoff at the Bernabeu. Just a reminder that Bale starts on the bench for Real Madrid, with Lucas and Asensio supporting Benzema in the final third. Marcos Llorente and Theo Hernandez also both start for the home side.

11.52am Just a reminder that Barcelona are in action later tonight at home to Catalan rivals Espanyol. There is also a very interesting game at the Mestalla this afternoon as Valencia welcome Atletico Madrid.

11.45am Levante actually made more than £10m in the summer transfer market by selling Victor Camarasa and Deyverson to Real Betis and Palmeiras respectively. Emmanuel Boateng, Cheick Doukoure, Enis Bardhi, Ivi, Mitchell Langerak and Oier Olazabal have all arrived to boost the squad, in addition to Samu Garcia, who came on a free transfer from Rubin Kazan. There is a fresh look to Levante this season.

11.42am Juan Muniz's side have made an extremely positive start to the new campaign – opening with a 1-0 win over Villarreal on August 21, before drawing 2-2 at home to Deportivo before the international break. Levante are expected to be one of the teams battling against the drop this term, but another positive result this afternoon would make it a fine start to the 2017-18 season.

11.38am As for Levante, the Frogs are back in La Liga after winning the Segunda Division last season. They finished rock bottom of Spain's top flight at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, but have bounced straight back to the top level, and will be looking to consolidate as a La Liga club once again.

11.35am What a player... 100 - Toni Kroos will be the 5th German player to reach 100 apps in La Liga (Schuster 316, Stielike 215, Özil 105, Khedira 102). Engineer. pic.twitter.com/udmK64cVuX — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 9, 2017

11.32am Real Madrid are still without the services of the suspended Cristiano Ronaldo, but Isco and Asensio have both stepped up in the forward's absence. The pair were also both in fine form for Spain during the international break, and when considering the amount of young talent that Los Blancos have available, there is every reason to believe that the future will be extremely bright for the club.

11.28am Real Madrid will then travel to high-flying Real Sociedad in the league next weekend, before welcoming Real Betis, visiting Alaves and hosting Espanyol before the end of the month. Dortmund will also welcome Real Madrid in the Champions League on September 26. It is a very busy month!

11.25am In terms of what is ahead for Real Madrid, the Champions League group stage will begin next week, and the European champions open their defence at home to Cypriot side APOEL on Wednesday night. Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund make up what is a very exciting group, and Real Madrid will be looking to start their campaign with a strong win at the Bernabeu. © SilverHub

11.22am Real Madrid were actually trailing 2-1 to Valencia entering the latter stages of their clash at the Bernabeu, but Asensio came up with his second of the match to level the scores. The champions were far from convincing against a free-flowing Valencia, but it would be a major shock if Zidane's side did not move onto seven points, and temporarily to the top of the table, with a win here.

11.19am So there we have it. The two teams are in, and we are now just about 40 minutes from kickoff on this warm afternoon in Madrid. I shall speak about the away side a little bit later, but let's start with Real Madrid. The champions have collected four points from their first two La Liga matches this season - following a 3-0 victory at Deportivo La Coruna with a 2-2 draw with Valencia last time out.

11.16am As for Levante, suspension has ruled winger Jose Luis Morales out of the match, while Macedonian Enis Bardhi is only on the bench after picking up a knock during the recent international break. Cheick Doukoure is also unavailable for the visitors after returning late from Ivory Coast duty, but Jose Campana is fit to start in midfield. Alex Alegria, who is on loan from Real Betis, will again lead the line. © Getty Images

11.13am Well, that is a very interesting Real Madrid XI. Keylor Navas's absence between the sticks means that there is a start for Kiko Casilla, while Sergio Ramos is back from suspension to skipper the champions. Theo Hernandez and Marcos Llorente also start, and it appears that Marcelo will move from his normal left-back role into central midfield. Further forward, Gareth Bale is only on the bench, meaning that Lucas Vazquez and in-form Marco Asensio will support Karim Benzema. Zidane has shuffled his pack!

11.10am TEAMS! REAL: Casilla; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Theo; Kroos, Llorente, Marcelo; Vazquez, Benzema, Asensio LEVANTE: Raul; Ivan, Tono, Postigo, Rober, Chema; Lerma, Ivi, Jason, Campana; Alegria

11.07am Right, without further ado, let me bring you up-to-speed with the all-important team news from the Spanish capital. Any shocks or surprises? Let's have a look at the two teams that will start... © Offside

11.04am Levante have lost each of their last nine La Liga matches against Real Madrid, with their last success in this fixture coming back in September 2011. They have not won at the Bernabeu in the league since February 2007, meanwhile, which is an indication of their task this afternoon. Their last meeting at the Bernabeu ended in a 3-0 Real Madrid victory during the 2015-16 season.