Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that building a financial fortune is not what motivates him after the Ballon d'Or holder rejected a move to the lucrative Chinese Super League.

The Portuguese star's agent Jorge Mendes recently claimed that an unnamed Chinese club made a £256.6m offer to Real for their star man.

It is also believed that Ronaldo would have been given £85m a year in wages, but Mendes stated that a switch to the Far East is "impossible" for his client.

When asked whether he desires to become the world's best-paid footballer, Ronaldo told Egyptian channel On TV: "In my job I try to be the best, and I work for that.

"So this is important for me, to be the number one, the most valued player, but this is not my motivation. My motivation is to play football, to be the best, and this is what I try to do. I'm looking to money only as a means to become comfortable and independent after I finish football."

Ronaldo has scored 10 goals in 11 La Liga appearances this season.