Sergio Ramos: 'Title success feels really good'

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos reveals his delight after leading Los Blancos to their 33rd La Liga title on Sunday night.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed his delight after leading Los Blancos to their 33rd La Liga title.

Sunday's 2-0 win at Malaga confirmed Real Madrid as champions for the 2016-17 campaign, with Barcelona finishing three points behind their bitter rivals in second position.

Ramos has claimed that his team's success, which has seen them lift the La Liga title for the first time in five years, is "very deserved" due to their form in the second half of the campaign.

"It feels really good, it has taken it out of us and it has been fought for, it is the prize for consistency, to go all year basically without losing, this group deserves to win La Liga," Ramos told reporters.

"Consistency is key and to play every game as if it was our last, with concentration and intensity, we have maintained our composure when we needed to, we have taken points, it is very deserved despite having had to decide it at the end."

Real Madrid will take on Juventus in the final of the Champions League in Cardiff on June 3.

